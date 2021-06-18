BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for June 18

By the end of the week, the cryptocurrency market is located in the red zone.
BTC/USD
Yesterday morning, buyers could not hold above the level of $39,000, and in the second half the pair rolled back to the area of average prices.
The four-hour EMA55 has slowed down the fall in the price, but this morning the pair is close to the $37,150 level.
One believes that this level may reverse the pair for recovery, and in the near future the price might recover to $42,450.
Bitcoin is trading at $37,890 at press time.
ETH/USD
Yesterday in the morning, the Ethereum price continued to roll back below the four-hour EMA55 and reached support at $2,300 this morning. In this area is the POC line ($2,318), which withstood a fairly strong bearish momentum and limited the decline in the price of ETH.
One believes that today the recovery might begin, as a result of which the price can return above the moving average EMA55, and by the end of the week it may continue to rise to the resistance of $2,800.
Ethereum is trading at $2,330 at press time.
XRP/USD
Yesterday XRP price failed to recover to the 4-hour EMA55 area. During the day, the pair slowly declined until late in the evening it bounced off the weekly low at $0.823.
Today, the XRP price can continue to slowly recover above the EMA55 moving average, and might test the $1 mark by the end of the week.
XRP is trading at $0.8333 at press time.