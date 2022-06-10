BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for June 10

Bulls are struggling to recover their positions, with most of the top coins remaining in the red zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the $30,000 mark, falling by 1.82% over the last day.
Bitcoin (BTC) is again below $30,000 as bulls didn't manage to maintain momentum and make a push toward the $31,000 zone. However, at the moment, one needs to pay close attention to where the daily candle closes.
If buyers cannot come back to the $30,000 price level, there is a high probability of testing the $28,500 mark shortly.
Bitcoin is trading at $29,490 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest loser from the list today, going down by 3.24%.
Ethereum (ETH) could not fix above $1,800, which means that bears are again more powerful than bulls. In addition, selling volume is high, confirming bears' pressure. If the situation does not change, Ether may drop below the $1,700 support level. If that happens, it can lead to the test of the zone around $1,500 within a few days.
Ethereum is trading at $1,732 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP has followed the drop of top coins, losing 2.44% of its price share since yesterday.
XRP is also below its crucial mark of $0.40. The selling volume is increasing, which means one is likely to see a continued price decrease. Respectively, the closest level where buyers can seize the opportunity is the support level at $0.3644.
XRP is trading at $0.38754 at press time.