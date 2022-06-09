Original U.Today article

BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 9

Thu, 06/09/2022
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins can resist the decline and keep the growth?
After the continued growth, most of the coins are facing a slight drop; however, there are some exceptions to the rule. Mainly, the rate of Solana (SOL) is rising by 2.55% over the last day.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) could not come back above the $31,000 mark, falling by 0.54%.

On the daily chart, bulls are fighting to keep the rate above the $30,000 mark. From the mid-term point of view, the price is located in the middle of the channel, which means that there are high chances to see the main coin trading sideways soon. However, if the daily candle fixes below $30,000, bears' pressure might continue to $29,000 by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,002 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the slight decline of Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 0.84%.

DOGE is still facing trouble as the rate remains below the $0.08 mark. Thus, the price is located closer to the support than to the resistance. If the selling volume increases, one can expect a decline to the $0.075 zone by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.0797 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is the biggest loser from the list as the drop has made up almost 1%.

SHIB has already lost its $0.000011 level, which means that bears keep controlling the situation on the market. Even though the selling volume remains low, bulls cannot seize the initiative. In this regard, one can expect the return to the $0.000010 mark within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.000001058 at press time.

