BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for June 8

Bulls have continued yesterday's sharp growth as most of the coins are in the green zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is rising by 2% over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of the $30,000 mark and is again trading above this vital level. However, at the moment, one needs to pay close attention to $32,000, which is vital for buyers to fix above for a further rise.
If they manage to do that, there are chances to see an upward move to $34,000 by the end of the month.
Bitcoin is trading at $30,520 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has gained less than Bitcoin (BTC) with growth of 1.37%.
Despite today's rise, Ethereum (ETH) has not accumulated energy for a continued bull run. Buyers need to keep the rate above $1,800 if they want to see the rate of the main altcoin near $1,900. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
Ethereum is trading at $1,811 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is following the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 2.03% over the previous 24 hours.
XRP keeps fighting for the $0.40 mark as, if bulls can hold it and the daliy candle fixes above it, one can expect growth to the $0.41-$0.42 zone. In addition, the volume remains high, which means that this zone is vital for traders in terms of further price action.
XRP is trading at $0.40215 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, rising by 3.53% since yesterday.
Binance Coin (BNB) is below the $300 mark, which means that bulls have not seized the initiative yet. The price is located in the middle of the wide channel between the support at $238 and the resistance at $336. In this case, there is a possibility to see continued sideways trading in the range of $290-$310.
BNB is trading at $292.7 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer from the list today, going up by 6.43%.
Cardano (ADA) has come back to its resistance at $0.6856. If the daily candle fixes around this zone, the breakout may be a prerequisite for a sharp rise to the next level at $0.70.
ADA is trading at $0.659 at press time.