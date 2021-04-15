BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for April 15

Most of the coins have continued their growth today. However, some of them have entered a correction phase
The relevant data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP:
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Price
|
Volume (24h)
|
Change (24h)
|
Bitcoin
|
BTC
|$1,177,324,976,497
|$63,014.73
|$68,308,583,391
|-2.22%
|
Ethereum
|
ETH
|$284,318,807,095
|$2,465.55
|$34,855,759,092
|3.19%
|
XRP
|
XRP
|$79,633,639,316
|$1.72
|$20,847,878,369
|-4%
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) could not keep the growth, and its price has gone down by 2.22 percent as a result.
Despite the dip, Bitcoin (BTC) does not look bearish while it keeps trading above $61,500.
The volatility has reduced, which means that the sideways trend in the range of $62,000-$63,000 is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.
Bitcoin is trading at $62,800 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the main altcoin has increased by 3 percent since yesterday.
On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) remains bullish, aiming at the $2,600 mark. The trading volume is low, which means that bears are not so active yet.
Ethereum is trading at $2,467 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the top loser today, with its price going down by 4 percent.
XRP is yet to decide its next move. In this regard, sideways trading might prevail in the mid-term. Hence, the area of $1.75-$1.85 is a magnet for buyers in the short-term.
XRP is trading at $1.71 at press time.