BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for April 15

Price Predictions
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 18:11
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is the altcoin rally going to last?
Most of the coins have continued their growth today. However, some of them have entered a correction phase

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
The relevant data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP:

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

 $1,177,324,976,497 $63,014.73 $68,308,583,391 -2.22%

Ethereum

ETH

 $284,318,807,095 $2,465.55 $34,855,759,092 3.19%

XRP

XRP

 $79,633,639,316 $1.72 $20,847,878,369 -4%

BTC/USD 

Bitcoin (BTC) could not keep the growth, and its price has gone down by 2.22 percent as a result. 

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the dip, Bitcoin (BTC) does not look bearish while it keeps trading above $61,500.

The volatility has reduced, which means that the sideways trend in the range of $62,000-$63,000 is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $62,800 at press time.

ETH/USD 

Ethereum (ETH) is more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the main altcoin has increased by 3 percent since yesterday.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) remains bullish, aiming at the $2,600 mark. The trading volume is low, which means that bears are not so active yet.

Ethereum is trading at $2,467 at press time.

XRP/USD 

XRP is the top loser today, with its price going down by 4 percent.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP is yet to decide its next move. In this regard, sideways trading might prevail in the mid-term. Hence, the area of $1.75-$1.85 is a magnet for buyers in the short-term.

XRP is trading at $1.71 at press time.

 
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

