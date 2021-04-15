BTC, ETH, and XRP Price Analysis for April 15

Original U.Today article

How long is the altcoin rally going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Most of the coins have continued their growth today. However, some of them have entered a correction phase

The relevant data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $1,177,324,976,497 $63,014.73 $68,308,583,391 -2.22% Ethereum ETH $284,318,807,095 $2,465.55 $34,855,759,092 3.19% XRP XRP $79,633,639,316 $1.72 $20,847,878,369 -4%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) could not keep the growth, and its price has gone down by 2.22 percent as a result.

Despite the dip, Bitcoin (BTC) does not look bearish while it keeps trading above $61,500.

The volatility has reduced, which means that the sideways trend in the range of $62,000-$63,000 is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $62,800 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the main altcoin has increased by 3 percent since yesterday.

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) remains bullish, aiming at the $2,600 mark. The trading volume is low, which means that bears are not so active yet.

Ethereum is trading at $2,467 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the top loser today, with its price going down by 4 percent.

XRP is yet to decide its next move. In this regard, sideways trading might prevail in the mid-term. Hence, the area of $1.75-$1.85 is a magnet for buyers in the short-term.

XRP is trading at $1.71 at press time.