BTC, ETH and SOL Price Analysis for March 28

The last week of the month has started bullish for the cryptocurrency market as all of the coins from the top 10 list are in the green zone.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 6% since yesterday.
On the daily time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the resistance level at $44,776 and fixed above it, having confirmed the mid-term bullish trend. Now, one needs to pay close attention to the zone around $50,000. If bulls manage to break this level as well, the growth may continue to the next important mark of $52,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $47,237 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC) with a rise of almost 7% over the last 24 hours.
Ethereum (ETH) is trading similar to BTC as it has also crossed the vital level of $3,300. At the moment, there is a high chance to see continued growth to the next mark of $3,585 as buyers have accumulated enough power for a further upward move. In addition, the trading volume is about to start rising soon.
Ethereum is trading at $3,355 at press time.
SOL/USD
Solana (SOL) is the biggest gainer today as the price has rocketed by 9.60% since yesterday.
Despite sharp growth, SOL keeps trading in a wide channel between the support at $75 and the resistance at $130. Bulls have managed to fix above the psychological $100 mark.
If they can hold the initiative, there is a probability of further growth to the area of $120-$130 shortly.
SOL is trading at $110 at press time.