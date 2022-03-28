Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and SOL Price Analysis for March 28

Price Analysis
Mon, 03/28/2022 - 14:07
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins can show the best performance this week?
BTC, ETH and SOL Price Analysis for March 28
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The last week of the month has started bullish for the cryptocurrency market as all of the coins from the top 10 list are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 6% since yesterday.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the resistance level at $44,776 and fixed above it, having confirmed the mid-term bullish trend. Now, one needs to pay close attention to the zone around $50,000. If bulls manage to break this level as well, the growth may continue to the next important mark of $52,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $47,237 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC) with a rise of almost 7% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is trading similar to BTC as it has also crossed the vital level of $3,300. At the moment, there is a high chance to see continued growth to the next mark of $3,585 as buyers have accumulated enough power for a further upward move. In addition, the trading volume is about to start rising soon.

Ethereum is trading at $3,355 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the biggest gainer today as the price has rocketed by 9.60% since yesterday.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView
SOL/USD chart by TradingView

Despite sharp growth, SOL keeps trading in a wide channel between the support at $75 and the resistance at $130. Bulls have managed to fix above the psychological $100 mark.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 25

If they can hold the initiative, there is a probability of further growth to the area of $120-$130 shortly.

SOL is trading at $110 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Solana Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Arby's Wants to Offer Virtual Food in Metaverse
03/28/2022 - 16:07
Arby's Wants to Offer Virtual Food in Metaverse
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image EU Cracks Down on Unhosted Wallets, Ripple Lawyers Call for “Sanctions” Against SEC, Madonna Buys Bored Ape NFT: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/28/2022 - 16:05
EU Cracks Down on Unhosted Wallets, Ripple Lawyers Call for “Sanctions” Against SEC, Madonna Buys Bored Ape NFT: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Polygon Launches Mobile Burning Capabilities for MATIC Tokens
03/28/2022 - 15:44
Polygon Launches Mobile Burning Capabilities for MATIC Tokens
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide