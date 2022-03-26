Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for March 26

Can the upcoming week remain bullish for Bitcoin (BTC)?
The weekend has begun with the continued correction of the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by around 1% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) could not overcome the $44,700 mark, followed by a slight decline. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the support level at $44,000. If buyers can hold it, there is a chance to see further growth.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) has approached the resistance level at $45,854 and is currently trading near it. If the daily candle fixes around the zone of $44,000-$44,500, there is a high probability to expect a breakout next week.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
The weekly chart is looking bullish as the the rate has come close to the vital level of $44,776.

If the trading volume increases, a further upward move up to the $50,000 zone may happen by mid-April.

Bitcoin is trading at $44,344 at press time.

