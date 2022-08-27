Original U.Today article

BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 27

Denys Serhiichuk
Can cryptocurrency market return to bullish trend next week?
The weekend has started with ongoing bears' pressure as all the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 7% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at $20,119. While the price is above the vital $20,000 mark, bulls have a chance for a local bounce back. Thus, a CME gap is formed near the $20,700 zone. In this case, there is a chance to see a correction to the aforementioned area soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,175 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has lost less value than Bitcoin (BTC), as its price has declined by 5.49%.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is looking better than Bitcoin (BTC), as bulls are showing strength after yesterday's sharp drop. If the candle closes near the $0.45 mark, the rise may continue to $0.48 next week.

ADA is trading at $0.4495 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has lost the least value, as its price has dropped by 4.83%.

​BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) has bounced off the $280 mark, which means that there is a chance to see a correction. If the trading volume increases, the rise may lead to a test of the local resistance zone at $290 very soon.

BNB is trading at $283.4 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

