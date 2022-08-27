BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 27

The weekend has started with ongoing bears' pressure as all the top 10 coins are in the red zone.
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 7% over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at $20,119. While the price is above the vital $20,000 mark, bulls have a chance for a local bounce back. Thus, a CME gap is formed near the $20,700 zone. In this case, there is a chance to see a correction to the aforementioned area soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $20,175 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has lost less value than Bitcoin (BTC), as its price has declined by 5.49%.
From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is looking better than Bitcoin (BTC), as bulls are showing strength after yesterday's sharp drop. If the candle closes near the $0.45 mark, the rise may continue to $0.48 next week.
ADA is trading at $0.4495 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) has lost the least value, as its price has dropped by 4.83%.
Binance Coin (BNB) has bounced off the $280 mark, which means that there is a chance to see a correction. If the trading volume increases, the rise may lead to a test of the local resistance zone at $290 very soon.
BNB is trading at $283.4 at press time.