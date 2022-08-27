BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 27

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started with ongoing bears' pressure as all the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 7% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at $20,119. While the price is above the vital $20,000 mark, bulls have a chance for a local bounce back. Thus, a CME gap is formed near the $20,700 zone. In this case, there is a chance to see a correction to the aforementioned area soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,175 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has lost less value than Bitcoin (BTC), as its price has declined by 5.49%.

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is looking better than Bitcoin (BTC), as bulls are showing strength after yesterday's sharp drop. If the candle closes near the $0.45 mark, the rise may continue to $0.48 next week.

ADA is trading at $0.4495 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has lost the least value, as its price has dropped by 4.83%.

Binance Coin (BNB) has bounced off the $280 mark, which means that there is a chance to see a correction. If the trading volume increases, the rise may lead to a test of the local resistance zone at $290 very soon.

BNB is trading at $283.4 at press time.