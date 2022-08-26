BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 26

It seems that bears are not going to seize the initiative so easily as most of the coins from the top 10 list have come back to the red zone.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 0.52% over the last day.
Despite the fall, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in a narrow range, accumulating strength for a further sharp move. Bulls have the chance to come back to the game if the main crypto fixes above the $22,000 mark. In this case, one can expect the test of the mirror level at $22,400.
Bitcoin is trading at $21,566 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest loser from the list today, going down by 4.46%.
Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of the $1,700 mark, which means that bulls are not ready to keep the rise. Currently, one should pay attention to $1,600. If buyers lose this level as well, there is a chance to see the test of the closest support at $1,524 soon.
Ethereum is trading at $1,613 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP has also followed the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), declining by 0.80%.
XRP has bounced off the resistance level at $0.3593 against the high volume. If the drop continues below the $0.34 mark, the altcoin may test the $0.33 area even until the end of the week.
XRP is trading at $0.3431 at press time.