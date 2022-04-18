Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 18

Denys Serhiichuk
Can the cryptocurrency market bounce back after dump on Monday?
Monday has begun with the fall of the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen the least today, going down by 4.28% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped below $40,000, having confined the local bearish trend. The price decreased has been accompanied by increased selling volume, which means that there is a high chance to see a further downward move. In this case, there is a chance to see the test of the $38,000 mark soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $39,378 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is following the decline of BTC, declining by 6.79% since yesterday.

Ethereum (ETH) has also dropped the psychological mark of $3,000 on the daily chart. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the nearest support level at $2,774. If buyers can hold, one can expect a bounceback to $3,000-$3,200. In another case, the breakout may lead to the rate of $2,300 per ETH.

Ethereum is trading at $2,925 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list, falling by almost 7%.

After a failed attempt to get to the $0.80 mark, XRP has continued its fall. At the moment, the price is located close to the support level at $0.6959, which means that bears are more powerful than bulls. In this regard, the more likely scenario is the test of the support levels shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.7450 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

