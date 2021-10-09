woj
woj
ekta
ekta

Brian Kelly Names Key Tailwinds for Bitcoin Price

News
Sat, 10/09/2021 - 13:03
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The “Fast Money” trader has shared his take on Bitcoin’s recent recovery
Brian Kelly Names Key Tailwinds for Bitcoin Price
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

CNBC Fast Money trader Brian Kelly recently mentioned that Bitcoin had gradually turned into a macro asset.

This, according to the analyst, explains why it is sensitive to the “debt ceiling” drama that recently started dominating headlines in American business media:

woj
woj

It is starting to respond to stuff like the debt ceiling drama and higher inflation.

He further notes that the correlation between Bitcoin and oil is actually positive on a 30-day rolling basis, which signals that institutional investors are increasingly using the benchmark cryptocurrency as an inflation hedge.

Related
Biden Mulling Over Appointing Crypto Czar


Kelly is also convinced that the possible approval of a futures-based Bitcoin exchange-traded fund has emboldened the bulls:

Both of these things are tailwinds here.

Bitcoin is currently up 32 percent over the past 10 days after reclaiming the $55,000 level earlier today.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Brian Kelly Names Key Tailwinds for Bitcoin Price
10/09/2021 - 13:03
Brian Kelly Names Key Tailwinds for Bitcoin Price
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Biden Mulling Over Appointing Crypto Czar
10/09/2021 - 09:42
Biden Mulling Over Appointing Crypto Czar
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Vitalik Buterin Calls El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment "Reckless"
10/09/2021 - 08:20
Vitalik Buterin Calls El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment "Reckless"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya