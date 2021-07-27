Brian Kelly Explains Why He's Bullish on Ethereum

News
Tue, 07/27/2021 - 05:50
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Brain Kelly feels “pretty good” about Ethereum on the cusp of the cryptocurrency’s biggest upgrade in years
Brian Kelly Explains Why He's Bullish on Ethereum
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During his recent appearance on CNBC “Fast Money,” trader Brian Kelly laid out his bullish thesis for Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency. 

He points to the fact that the upcoming “London” hard fork—which contains much-talked-about EIP 1559—is going to dramatically change Ethereum’s monetary policy.  

After routinely facing criticism for having unlimited supply, it will now turn into a deflationary currency, which will help to fuel the “store of value” narrative.

Related
Cathie Wood's Ark Increases Its Coinbase Holdings
Kelly notes that having capped supply is “generally good” for price:

You’ve got everything in the world that is built on Ethereum. You’ve got DeFi, NFTs, all of that. Plus, a new monetary policy coming up. Plus, potentially, tailwinds from just adoption of this as an asset class. And to me, that was pretty good for Ethereum.    

Last week, CNBC’s eminent stockpicker Jim Cramer revealed that he was still holding Ethereum, describing it as the “pied piper” of crypto. 

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Vontobel Bank CEO States That Customers Are Interested in Crypto
07/27/2021 - 12:20
Vontobel Bank CEO States That Customers Are Interested in Crypto
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada
article image Ripple Client Nium Rakes in $200 Million from Investors, Becomes “Unicorn”
07/27/2021 - 11:57
Ripple Client Nium Rakes in $200 Million from Investors, Becomes “Unicorn”
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image These Two On-Chain Indicators Might Help You to Trade Better According to This On-Chain Data Analyst
07/27/2021 - 10:45
These Two On-Chain Indicators Might Help You to Trade Better According to This On-Chain Data Analyst
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan