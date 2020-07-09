Breaking: Crypto Exchange Coinbase Expected to Debut on U.S. Stock Market This Year

Thu, 07/09/2020 - 13:43
Alex Dovbnya
Coinbase is in the process of preparing for a direct listing on the U.S. stock market that will require an SEC approval
Coinbase, the largest exchange in the U.S., is set to debut on the U.S. stock market as soon as in 2020, according to a recent Reuters report.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter have confirmed that the Brian Armstrong-led trading platform is in the middle of preparations for its public debut.     

The $8 bln crypto behemoth needs to obtain approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to get listed on the stock market.       

As reported by U.Today, Canaan Creative became the first crypto mining firm to go public in the U.S. back in November 2019.

However, instead of an IPO, Coinbase will reportedly opt for a direct listing, meaning that it will not issue pre-market shares before they start trading.     

