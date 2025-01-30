Time Magazine's Account Hacked to Promote Fake Solana Token

The official X account of Time, the famous red-framed magazine, was hacked earlier this Thursday in order to promote a fake Solana-based cryptocurrency.
The price of the fake token experienced a short-lived spike, with some social media likely falling into the trap.
Keith A. Grossman, the former president of Time, has swiftly confirmed that this was indeed a hacking incident. He has urged his followers not to buy the token.
Such incidents are rather mandated on the X social media network, with prominent personalities and brands frequently falling victim to crypto scammers.
Last week, the account of Breaking Bad star Dean Norris was hacked to promote a fake meme coin.
Rap superstar Drake also had his account hacked by crypto fraudsters last month.
