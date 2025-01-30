Advertisement
    Time Magazine's Account Hacked to Promote Fake Solana Token

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto scammers have hijacked the X account of Time Magazine to promote a fake Solana-based token
    Thu, 30/01/2025 - 19:37
    Time Magazine's Account Hacked to Promote Fake Solana Token
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The official X account of Time, the famous red-framed magazine, was hacked earlier this Thursday in order to promote a fake Solana-based cryptocurrency.  

    The price of the fake token experienced a short-lived spike, with some social media likely falling into the trap.

    https://x.com/KeithGrossman/status/1885049293062500755

    Keith A. Grossman, the former president of Time, has swiftly confirmed that this was indeed a hacking incident. He has urged his followers not to buy the token.

    Such incidents are rather mandated on the X social media network, with prominent personalities and brands frequently falling victim to crypto scammers.  

    Last week, the account of Breaking Bad star Dean Norris was hacked to promote a fake meme coin. 

    Rap superstar Drake also had his account hacked by crypto fraudsters last month. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

