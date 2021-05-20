BREAKING: Bitcoin Drops Below $40K as Biden Administration Goes After Crypto

A Treasury report says that all crypto transactions over $10,000 have to be reported to the IRS

The United States Department of the Treasury is calling for cryptocurrency transfers that exceed $10,000 to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service, Bloomberg reports:

As with cash transactions, businesses that receive cryptoassets with a fair-market value of more than $10,000 would also be reported on.

The new initiative is part of the Biden administration's revamped tax enforcement plan.

The Treasury warned about “significant” tax evasion risks linked to the new asset class in its proposal.



The Biden administration is also seeking to double the IRS staff with $80 billion in additional funding to specifically target cryptocurrencies, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Bitcoin has dropped six percent on the news, dipping below the $40,000 level.