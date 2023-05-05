Breaking: Binance Suddenly Suspends Deposits for PEPE and FLOKI

Fri, 05/05/2023 - 13:49
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance, a top global cryptocurrency exchange, has suddenly halted deposits for the newly listed tokens, FLOKI and PEPE, citing technical difficulties
Breaking: Binance Suddenly Suspends Deposits for PEPE and FLOKI
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has abruptly suspended deposits for two newly listed coins, FLOKI and PEPE, due to technical issues.

According to a tweet posted by the company, customers may experience difficulty viewing their deposits for these two tokens during this time.

The sudden suspension comes on the heels of Binance's announcement to list FLOKI and PEPE in its Innovation Zone, where they had opened spot trading pairs for both tokens earlier today.

Binance reassured its customers that previously made deposits, which may currently be invisible, will be credited back to their accounts.

The exchange also promised to reopen deposits once the technical issues are fully resolved. However, no timeline has been given for when this might occur.

Related
Floki (FLOKI) Starts Trading on Bitfinex, Following Binance, Price up 60%
This unexpected glitch has undoubtedly caused a stir among Binance users, particularly those who had been eager to trade these newly listed tokens.

Earlier today, Binance had announced the listing of FLOKI and PEPE, detailing its offerings of new spot trading pairs, including FLOKI/USDT, FLOKI/TUSD, PEPE/USDT, and PEPE/TUSD. Users were invited to start depositing FLOKI and PEPE in preparation for trading.

The exchange has now postponed the listing to 18:00 (UTC), according to its most recent announcement

In the meantime, PEPE has already topped $1 billion in market cap, according to CoinGecko data.    

#Floki Inu #PEPE
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Floki (FLOKI) Starts Trading on Bitfinex, Following Binance, Price up 60%
05/05/2023 - 14:31
Floki (FLOKI) Starts Trading on Bitfinex, Following Binance, Price up 60%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Pepe (PEPE) Scores New Listing on KuCoin, Start of Meme Coin Season?
05/05/2023 - 14:10
Pepe (PEPE) Scores New Listing on KuCoin, Start of Meme Coin Season?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Will Not List XRP in Its Own Liquidity Hub, John Deaton Explains Why
05/05/2023 - 13:53
Ripple Will Not List XRP in Its Own Liquidity Hub, John Deaton Explains Why
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin