Breaking: Binance Suddenly Suspends Deposits for PEPE and FLOKI

Binance, a top global cryptocurrency exchange, has suddenly halted deposits for the newly listed tokens, FLOKI and PEPE, citing technical difficulties

According to a tweet posted by the company, customers may experience difficulty viewing their deposits for these two tokens during this time.

The sudden suspension comes on the heels of Binance's announcement to list FLOKI and PEPE in its Innovation Zone, where they had opened spot trading pairs for both tokens earlier today.

Binance reassured its customers that previously made deposits, which may currently be invisible, will be credited back to their accounts.

The exchange also promised to reopen deposits once the technical issues are fully resolved. However, no timeline has been given for when this might occur.

This unexpected glitch has undoubtedly caused a stir among Binance users, particularly those who had been eager to trade these newly listed tokens.

Earlier today, Binance had announced the listing of FLOKI and PEPE, detailing its offerings of new spot trading pairs, including FLOKI/USDT, FLOKI/TUSD, PEPE/USDT, and PEPE/TUSD. Users were invited to start depositing FLOKI and PEPE in preparation for trading.

The exchange has now postponed the listing to 18:00 (UTC), according to its most recent announcement.

In the meantime, PEPE has already topped $1 billion in market cap, according to CoinGecko data.