Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 35,500% as Millions of SHIB Are Sent to Dead Wallets

The Shiba Inu burn rate saw an enormous recovery after plunging below zero the prior day. The burn rate jumped as much as 35,508%, as the SHIB burn website reports 17,804,606 SHIB burned in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 14,459,464 $SHIB tokens burned and 3 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. — Shibburn (@shibburn) April 7, 2023

Forty-eight hours before, only a meager 50,000 SHIB worth $0.55 were burned, according to data provided by Shibburn on Twitter.

At the time of writing, SHIB was marginally up in the last 24 hours at $0.0000109. According to crypto data tracker WhaleStats, ETH whale "BlueWhale0073" just bought 148,782,308,867 SHIB worth $1,651,483.

Enkrypt, a Web3 wallet created by MyEtherWallet to support Polkadot, Ethereum has announced it will soon support the Shiba Inu ecosystem and Shibarium.

SHIB adoption soars

Shiba Inu can now be used to pay at the Radisson Hotel in Georgia thanks to Binance Pay's partnership with CityPayio. The partnership allows users in Georgia to now spend crypto at over 600 merchants to purchase everyday goods and enjoy life's luxuries.

Nothing like a week at the Radisson Hotel in Georgia, paid for fully with #Binance Pay!



Thanks to our partnership with @citypayio, users in Georgia can now spend crypto at over 600 merchants to purchase everyday goods and enjoy life's luxuries. pic.twitter.com/YD0eq7SQBM — Binance (@binance) April 5, 2023

In related news, Travala, a crypto-friendly travel booking platform, recently launched an affiliate program for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community.

The SHIB community and other users participating in this program have the opportunity to earn high commissions of up to 5.5% on all reservations made using their special affiliate links.