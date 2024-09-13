    Bloomberg's Chief Expert Makes Bearish Bitcoin Forecast as BTC Fails to Surpass $58,000

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bloomberg's Mike McGlone believes Bitcoin decline may continue
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 15:21
    Bloomberg's Chief Expert Makes Bearish Bitcoin Forecast as BTC Fails to Surpass $58,000
    Mike McGlone, Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist, has made a bearish statement on the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

    In this current situation, Bitcoin has been correlated with the Asian stock market.

    McGlone's bearish Bitcoin outlook

    Bloomberg’s expert shared a chart to show that Bitcoin is currently moving together with the Hang Seng Index. They have been crossing the chart in tandem, with BTC mirroring the moves of the index almost identically.

    Hang Seng is a leading stock market index in Hong Kong, which tracks daily changes in the biggest local companies that are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Hang Seng Index is the major indicator of how well the Hong Kong stock market performs overall.

    McGlone believes that the bottoms of this index and Bitcoin may be found lower than now, therefore, their downside movements might continue before they reach their nadirs.

    Earlier this year, McGlone tweeted that this year gold may outperform its digital analogue, Bitcoin.

    Stop saving dollars, buy Bitcoin: Robert Kiyosaki

    Prominent financial expert and author of the famous book on financial literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, endorsed Bitcoin in a recent tweet.

    Kiyosaki stressed the continuous increase of the U.S. national debt. The expert reminded the community that this debt has recently been increasing by a staggering $1 trillion every 100 days.

    He also pointed out that the interest on this debt is currently the biggest expense in the country – more than $1 trillion per year. “The dollar is trash,” he tweeted, “stop saving dollars...start saving Bitcoin...real money.”

    Kiyosaki also believes that aside from Bitcoin, it is worth adding gold and silver to one’s portfolio since all three are safe haven assets that can help one survive hyperinflation.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

