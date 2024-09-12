NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement, Community Excited

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Scottie Pippen, former basketball star in the United States, has stirred his 670,400 followers on the X social media platform (widely known as Twitter in the past) with a bullish statement about the world’s earliest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

He mentioned the mysterious BTC creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, in it. Many major Bitcoin fans responded to him in the comments.

Pippen's bullish Bitcoin tweet

The former NBA player’s statement consisted of a simple, one-line tweet, saying, “Bullish on Bitcoin.” He also added a hashtag, #BeLikeSatoshi. He has previously also mentioned the enigmatic BTC creator in his tweets.

The official X account of the U.S.-based Kraken exchange issued a supportive response: “Bulls will always be bulls, right Scottie?” Many other Bitcoin fans, albeit with smaller X accounts, also replied to that bullish statement.

Some even began to ask for Pippen’s take on trendy altcoins, such as NEIRO.

Pippen weighs in on Michael Saylor's $13 million Bitcoin prediction

Earlier this week, Bitcoin permabull and cofounder of the largest corporate BTC holder MicroStrategy Michael Saylor visited CNBC’s Squawk Box show to talk about Bitcoin and discuss various aspects of it with the team of hosts.

In particular, Saylor said that, currently, MicroStrategy is outperforming all the other companies within the S&P 500 index, thanks to the Bitcoin strategy of issuing convertible notes and selling them to investors to buy more BTC.

This way, Saylor stressed, investors get to own BTC, but not directly, and avoid all the difficulties associated with holding the digital gold. They receive small interest on their convertible notes.

What’s more important is that Saylor issued a long-term Bitcoin price outlook, predicting that in 21 years, BTC would skyrocket as high as $13 million per coin. That would happen, Saylor clarified, since Bitcoin would have absorbed 7% of the global money mass in circulation share by then, which would be a stark contrast to the current 0.1% it holds.

Pippen then commented on Saylor’s tweet to ask him if he had met Satoshi Nakamoto in his dream and got that price knowledge from him personally.

This “Satoshi-dream” thing came after an earlier tweet published by Scottie Pippen, in which he stated that the Bitcoin creator visited him in a dream to predict that, on Nov. 5, the largest cryptocurrency would spike to hit $84,650.