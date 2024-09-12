    NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement, Community Excited

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Scottie Pippen sets his X followers abuzz with his recent Bitcoin tweet
    Thu, 12/09/2024 - 7:14
    
    Scottie Pippen, former basketball star in the United States, has stirred his 670,400 followers on the X social media platform (widely known as Twitter in the past) with a bullish statement about the world’s earliest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

    He mentioned the mysterious BTC creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, in it. Many major Bitcoin fans responded to him in the comments.

    Pippen's bullish Bitcoin tweet

    The former NBA player’s statement consisted of a simple, one-line tweet, saying, “Bullish on Bitcoin.” He also added a hashtag, #BeLikeSatoshi. He has previously also mentioned the enigmatic BTC creator in his tweets.

    The official X account of the U.S.-based Kraken exchange issued a supportive response: “Bulls will always be bulls, right Scottie?” Many other Bitcoin fans, albeit with smaller X accounts, also replied to that bullish statement.

    Some even began to ask for Pippen’s take on trendy altcoins, such as NEIRO.

    Pippen weighs in on Michael Saylor's $13 million Bitcoin prediction

    Earlier this week, Bitcoin permabull and cofounder of the largest corporate BTC holder MicroStrategy Michael Saylor visited CNBC’s Squawk Box show to talk about Bitcoin and discuss various aspects of it with the team of hosts.

    In particular, Saylor said that, currently, MicroStrategy is outperforming all the other companies within the S&P 500 index, thanks to the Bitcoin strategy of issuing convertible notes and selling them to investors to buy more BTC.

    This way, Saylor stressed, investors get to own BTC, but not directly, and avoid all the difficulties associated with holding the digital gold. They receive small interest on their convertible notes.

    What’s more important is that Saylor issued a long-term Bitcoin price outlook, predicting that in 21 years, BTC would skyrocket as high as $13 million per coin. That would happen, Saylor clarified, since Bitcoin would have absorbed 7% of the global money mass in circulation share by then, which would be a stark contrast to the current 0.1% it holds.

    Pippen then commented on Saylor’s tweet to ask him if he had met Satoshi Nakamoto in his dream and got that price knowledge from him personally.

    This “Satoshi-dream” thing came after an earlier tweet published by Scottie Pippen, in which he stated that the Bitcoin creator visited him in a dream to predict that, on Nov. 5, the largest cryptocurrency would spike to hit $84,650.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

