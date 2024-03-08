Advertisement
AD

Gold May Beat Bitcoin in 2024, Mike McGlone Suggests

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Bloomberg's major expert on commodities wonders if gold can defeat Bitcoin this year
Fri, 8/03/2024 - 16:12
Gold May Beat Bitcoin in 2024, Mike McGlone Suggests
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has taken to the Twitter/X social media network to share his thoughts on the performance of gold and Bitcoin versus each other and the S&P 500 Index this year, as well as to voice their prospects.

Gold may surpass Bitcoin this year, McGlone assumes

McGlone tweeted that in the first quarter this year, major stock index S&P 500, as well as gold and digital gold Bitcoin, have demonstrated record highs. Gold has reached a high of $2,171. As for Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency soared to a new historic peak of $69,200 and has rebounded to $67,750 by now.

In the volatility-adjusted race, McGlone says, the top 2024 macroeconomic risk, gold, may win “the performance medal.” Besides, the expert tweeted that thanks to the current drawn down of Bitcoin and gold, altcoins may gain momentum on the market.

Curiously, however, a week ago, McGlone tweeted that should Bitcoin continue rising and reach $70,000, it may “leave the metal looking naked in portfolios.” Despite China now rapidly accumulating gold now, investors are withdrawing funds from gold-based exchange-traded funds to move them into spot Bitcoin ETFs. The latter have been trading since Jan. 11, when they were approved after almost a decade of debates with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Related
Ethereum Fees Hit 2-Year High, Here's Major Driver

Bitcoin to $300,000 in 2024: Robert Kiyosaki

Earlier this week, prominent entrepreneur in the sphere of finance management education Robert Kiyosaki and the author of the classic book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” tweeted a stunning prediction, as he expects Bitcoin to skyrocket to the $300,000 price mark later this year.

After Bitcoin hit a new historic peak, Kiyosaki tweeted that BTC was “on fire” and shared his expectations of it reaching $300,000 as the “next stop” in 2024. Earlier, he tweeted about the approaching halvening as a key event, which is likely to propel the Bitcoin price up significantly.

The halving event is expected in late April (with 41 days left to go, according to the CoinMarketCap meter) and it will reduce the rewards obtained by miners per each new block by half – from the current 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC. Therefore, the overall daily amount of minted Bitcoin will drop from 900 to 450 BTC after the halving.

#Mike McGlone #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin halving #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
2024/03/08 16:08
Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Token BONE Races Toward Binance Listing
2024/03/08 16:08
Shiba Inu Token BONE Races Toward Binance Listing
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Hit $70,000
2024/03/08 16:08
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Hit $70,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Conflux Network introduces AxHKD, Hong Kong Dollar-Backed Stablecoin
Zircuit Staking Program Breaks $500M TVL And Adds Ethena Integration
Stablecoin Standard and Aleph Zero Announce Strategic Partnership to Facilitate the Future of On-Chain Commerce
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Gold May Beat Bitcoin in 2024, Mike McGlone Suggests
Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
Shiba Inu Token BONE Races Toward Binance Listing
Show all