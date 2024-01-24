Blocktrade Integrates SKAi2 for Instant Crypto Payments in Retail

With a new feature, any entrepreneur can now accept payments in multiple cryptocurrencies and receive fiat into their accounts instantly. Bitcoin (BTC) and dozens of major altcoins are coming to Blocktrade customers with this new collaboration.

Blocktrade x SKAi2 collaboration kicks off; payments in 60+ supported cryptos now

Blocktrade, a cutting-edge marketplace and trading platform, has announced a major release that brings crypto payments to e-commerce. With the collaboration of technology provider SKAi2, consumers can now use the Blocktrade mobile app to pay with 60+ different cryptocurrencies.

New era has arrived - Pay with Blocktrade



With instant cashback on your payments



✔️ Pay with Blocktrade in more than 100,000 shops and restaurants

✔️ Receive up to 5% cashback in your selected cryptocurrency

✔️ Receive up to 25% cashback in BTEX tokenshttps://t.co/OYMmIdwxRf — Blocktrade (@Blocktradecom) January 19, 2024

To celebrate the start of this meaningful collaboration, the Blocktrade team initiated a limited cashback campaign. For every purchase finalized through the application, users will receive 5% cashback depending on the cryptocurrency used for payment, plus additional cashback of up to 25% in BTEX, a core native cryptocurrency of Blocktrade.

Christian Niedermueller, CEO at Blocktrade, stress the importance of the joint program for the application in terms of marketing and tech development:

This is a milestone achievement for Blocktrade as we introduce the 'Pay with Blocktrade' feature in partnership with SKAi2. This feature will enable seamless integration of cryptocurrencies into everyday life transactions, which is a significant step towards crypto mass adoption. We are combining innovative payment terminal hardware with cutting-edge software to provide a simple solution for merchants and an engaging, experience for consumers.

SKAi2 is rolling out a next-generation point-of-sale terminal system for retailers that provides merchants with the ability to accept both traditional payments, such as credit and debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency transactions.

Blocktrade 4.0 expects 10,000 merchants to come in Q1, 2024

The opportunities unlocked by this integration stand in contrast to competing solutions, which are not only slow but also extremely clunky and unreliable, with retailers often being disadvantaged by the extremely volatile exchange rates of most crypto tokens.

Pay with Blocktrade is rolling out now with the Blocktrade 4.0 update and is expected to be adopted by 10,000 merchants by the end of the first quarter of 2024, expanding to more than 100,000 merchants by the end of the year.

In January 2024, Blocktrade demonstrates its instruments both online (through AMAs with various regional communities) and offline (on European roadshow).