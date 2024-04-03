Advertisement
    BlockDAG (BDAG) Tokensale Might be Garnering Notable Attention in Early Q2, 2024 as Solana (SOL) Major Smart Contracts Platform Sets Activity Records

    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in April
    Wed, 3/04/2024 - 17:15
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Solana’s DEXes, decentralized crypto exchanges on the Solana blockchain, hit a new milestone with $60 billion in March transactions, showcasing its scalability and popularity. 

    During the same period, BlockDAG’s (BDAG) innovative L1 blockchain, with its PHANTOM protocol and GHOSTDAG algorithm as highlighted in its latest technical whitepaper, is grabbing traction. 

    Supporters of BlockDAG (BDAG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Solana’s DEXes Shatter Records with $60 Billion in Transactions

    Solana’s DEXes have recently made headlines by processing a staggering $60 billion in cryptocurrency transactions in March alone, setting a new record. This achievement highlights the platform's growing popularity and robust infrastructure. 

    Solana DEX's ability to handle such high transaction volumes is a testament to the scalability and efficiency of the Solana blockchain. Users are increasingly drawn to Solana DEX due to its low fees and fast transaction speeds, making it a competitive alternative to other decentralized exchanges. As the crypto market continues to expand, Solana DEX is poised to play a significant role in the decentralized finance ecosystem.

    BlockDAG's Technical Whitepaper Launch Attracts New Enthusiasts

    BlockDAG celebrated its latest technical whitepaper release and its presale success by making a big splash on Las Vegas Sphere, marking a pivotal moment for this innovative blockchain project. This surge in expectations is driven by BlockDAG's departure from traditional linear blockchain architecture, instead opting for a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure.

    The technical whitepaper delves into the intricate algorithms governing BlockDAG, detailing how blocks are created, ordered, and secured within the DAG. The protocol introduces novel concepts like k-clusters and the maximum k-cluster SubDAG problem, alongside the selection and sorting processes crucial for maintaining network integrity and scalability. The innovations herald BlockDAG as a layer-1 blockchain.

    Furthermore, BlockDAG also introduces the PHANTOM protocol and GHOSTDAG algorithm to achieve consensus within its DAG structure, ensuring that the network remains secure against malicious actors while efficiently ordering transactions. BlockDAG's momentum continues to grow, with its 6th batch of coins currently selling at $0.0035 each coin.

    BlockDAG's layer 1 blockchain offering a unique approach has left crypto enthusiasts and analysts impressed. Its PHANTOM protocol and GHOSTDAG algorithm promise secure, efficient transactions, challenging traditional linear blockchain models. As the industry evolves, BlockDAG's novel concepts and robust infrastructure position it as a key player in decentralized finance. 

    Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
    About the author
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

