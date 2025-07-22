BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale: No Vesting Pass, Major Sports Partnerships

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Timing is everything in crypto, and right now, all signs are pointing toward BlockDAG (BDAG) . While other coins battle market uncertainty, BlockDAG has flipped the script with its record-setting presale and industry-disrupting strategies.

It's not just another coin; it's a project rewriting how presales work and reshaping what users can expect from blockchain utility. BlockDAG is capturing attention fast. Whether you're new to the crypto space or searching for the next big winner, understanding why BlockDAG is trending now could make all the difference.

BlockDAG (BDAG) demonstrates the tech behind the hype

At its core, BlockDAG isn’t just another blockchain; it’s an evolution of the technology. Built on a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure, BlockDAG enhances transaction speed, scalability, and efficiency far beyond what traditional blockchain (Ethereum and Solana, etc) can offer.

It removes the congestion that bogs down other networks by allowing multiple blocks to be created and confirmed simultaneously. This DAG+PoW hybrid design empowers users with a network that’s faster, more energy-efficient, and purpose-built for next-gen decentralized apps.

Advertisement

In short, BlockDAG isn’t just competing with existing blockchains; it’s aiming to replace them with something better, smoother, and more inclusive. With a solid tech base, BDAG has the foundation to become the dominant force in 2025 and beyond.

Pre-sale momentum builds in July

BlockDAG’s presale has been nothing short of explosive. Already raising over $348 million across 29 batches, the project has sold more than 24 billion BDAG coins, signaling immense market trust. .

Currently priced at $0.0016 in batch 29, BDAG is on a sharp climb toward its confirmed launch price.

What makes the presale especially attractive is the sense of urgency created by rapid batch sellouts. Each new batch sees a price increase, pushing buyers to act fast or risk paying more later. With over 200,000 holders already onboard, the BlockDAG’s presale has become a magnet for smart traders looking to maximize early-stage growth before public listing.

Breaking away from the outdated norm of delayed rewards, BlockDAG’s latest move has shaken up the entire presale playbook. For the next 3 days, BDAG buyers can take advantage of the limited-time No Vesting Pass, a unique offer that provides full coin access on Day 1 of launch. No lockups, no confusing timelines, no waiting.

However, coins purchased with the No Vesting Pass will be fully unlocked at launch, while any bonus coins earned through offers will remain locked on day one. Unlike other projects that slow investors down with staged releases, BlockDAG offers unmatched freedom and flexibility. Whether users want to trade, stake, or use their coins instantly, they can.

Beyond its tech and presale boom, BlockDAG is expanding its reach into the real world through high-impact partnerships. Aligning with the Seattle Seawolves (rugby) and Seattle Orcas (cricket), the project is merging blockchain with sports entertainment.

Through the Seawolves, fans gain access to exclusive match-day content and digital collectibles, powered directly by BDAG’s infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Orcas collaboration connects cricket fans to NFTs, player content, and unique digital fan moments, especially after their electrifying 238-run chase against the LA Knight Riders.

These partnerships bring more than just marketing; they unlock real utility, broader visibility, and mass engagement. And with BlockDAG’s GLOBAL LAUNCH release in motion, BDAG coins are now being offered at $0.0016 as part of this major push. All signs point toward a breakout moment for BDAG as its influence grows far beyond the crypto community.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu