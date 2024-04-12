Advertisement
AD

    BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Gaining Attention as Bitcoin (BTC) Approaching Fourth Halving Event

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in April
    Fri, 12/04/2024 - 10:49
    BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Gaining Attention as Bitcoin (BTC) Approaching Fourth Halving Event
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    BlockDAG emerges as a noteworthy contender in the segment of mining-centered cryptocurrencies.

    With its eighth batch priced at a mere $0.0045, BDAG positions itself as the crypto investment of the future, offering early investors the chance to partake in its exponential growth.

    Supporters of BlockDAG (BDAG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Bitcoin's (BTC) profits of corporations are surging

    In 2023, Cash App played a pivotal role, generating $205 million in Bitcoin profits and $9.50 billion in revenue in 2023, up by 31% and 34%, respectively, from the previous year. This underscores Block's successful integration of Bitcoin into its financial services, illustrating the cryptocurrency's significant contribution to the company's financial health and highlighting the strategic advantage of incorporating Bitcoin into broader financial ecosystems.

    BlockDAG (BDAG) unlocks new opportunities for traders and miners

    BlockDAG stands out as a transformative force in the blockchain arena, offering solutions to scalability, efficiency, and versatility challenges that traditional networks like Bitcoin face. Its Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture enables parallel transaction processing, allowing thousands of transactions per second (TPS) and substantially lowering transaction fees. This efficiency caters to microtransactions and daily use and fosters an environment ripe for commercial applications demanding quick settlement times.

    Moreover, BlockDAG's energy-efficient proof-of-engagement model diminishes operational costs and bolsters its environmental credentials. Its architecture also enhances transaction security and privacy, making it attractive for privacy-conscious users. The network's compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ensures broad support for decentralised applications (dApps), inviting innovation and development without the limitations of slower, more expensive networks.

    Its eighth batch is entering the market at $0.0045.

    With its innovative technology solving longstanding issues in scalability, transaction speed, and environmental impact, BDAG is not just an alternative to Bitcoin but a glimpse into the future of cryptocurrency. As we witness batches selling out rapidly and the price per coin ascending, the time to invest in BDAG is now promising early adopters a ride to unprecedented financial heights.

    Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Cardano New Releases Herald Major Network Upgrade for Ecosystem
    2024/04/12 15:41
    Cardano New Releases Herald Major Network Upgrade for Ecosystem
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Is 'Super Cheap' at Current Prices, Adam Back Claims
    2024/04/12 15:41
    Bitcoin (BTC) Is 'Super Cheap' at Current Prices, Adam Back Claims
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image DOGE Price Prediction for April 12
    2024/04/12 15:41
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Racing into the Future: Polkadot’s Community-Driven Indy 500 Sponsorship of Conor Daly a First in Sports History
    Metacade Unchains Web3 Gaming: Multi-Chain Integration Unites the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano New Releases Herald Major Network Upgrade for Ecosystem
    Bitcoin (BTC) Is 'Super Cheap' at Current Prices, Adam Back Claims
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 12
    Show all