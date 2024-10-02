Advertisement
    BlockDAG (BDAG) Introduces Giveaway for Buyers as Tron (TRX) Trading Volume Surges and Cardano (ADA) Price Rises

    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) giveaway invites crypto enthusiasts to take part
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 17:00
    Cardano and Tron are making positive moves in the crypto market. Cardano (ADA) shows bullish potential, with a possible 20% price surge if it breaks through key resistance levels. Tron, on the other hand, is nearing its all-time high, thanks to soaring trading volumes driven by Tether transfers. 

    In the presale market, BlockDAG is capturing all the attention with its viral $1 million giveaway. 

    Cardano (ADA) price registers an upsurge

    Cardano (ADA) is gaining momentum, with analysts eyeing a potential 20% price surge as demand continues to rise. After a recent interest rate cut, optimism is fueling bullish sentiment around ADA, especially as it hovers around a crucial supply level. Traders are showing confidence, with the funding rate suggesting that investors are positioning themselves for a breakout. 

    If ADA can break through its current resistance at $0.40, the price could reach levels not seen in months. With more traders going long and the market sentiment turning bullish, Cardano’s looking primed for a nice move upwards. Should it succeed, the altcoin could rally by 20%, potentially reaching $0.50 positioning itself for an exciting bullish run.

    Tron (TRX) trading volume climbs to new all-time high 

    Tron has been making big moves lately, processing nearly $100 billion in trading volume last week alone. TRX, the native coin of the Tron network, is holding steady and getting close to its all-time highs again. The boost in activity is mainly due to Tether (USDT) transfers, with Tron handling more than half of all USDT transactions.

    Tron’s cheaper and faster transactions make it a favorite over Ethereum, especially for USDT transfers. Other popular tokens on Tron, like SUN and BitTorrent, are also adding to the buzz. With meme coin excitement from projects like SunPump still going strong, there’s a lot of optimism around TRX. If it can push past its current price levels, traders could see it hit a new high soon. 

    BlockDAG (BDAG) $1 million giveaway comes to an end

    The BlockDAG presale is going viral, and crypto enthusiasts are pumped up with excitement over the chance to win a whopping $20,000 through the ongoing $1 million giveaway! The odds of winning get better the more a participant shares and refers friends, thus increasing their chances of being one of the 50 lucky winners. 

    With the presale currently in its 23rd batch and coins priced at just $0.0192, there’s never been a better time to dive in.  

    Existing BDAG holders are already reaping the rewards, with the rising coin value directly increasing their profits. 

    As BlockDAG continues to gain traction and recognition as a top Layer 1 crypto, the urgency to join in now grows stronger. With such an incredible opportunity on the table, more traders are eager to get involved, knowing that not only can they potentially win big but also benefit from the rapidly increasing value of their assets.

    As Cardano and Tron continue to build momentum, all eyes are on their next moves. Cardano could see a significant price surge if it breaks past $0.40, while Tron’s growing transaction volume hints at a possible push to an all-time high.

    But BlockDAG is the real showstopper right now, with its presale gaining serious traction and a $1 million giveaway creating massive buzz.  

