Blockchain Heavyweight Crypto.com Becomes Adan Association's Latest Member

A major cryptocurrency exchange with a global audience is becoming a member of an influential association of blockchain and digital asset professionals. The collaboration is set to accelerate blockchain development and adoption in the crucial EU region.

Top exchange Crypto.com becomes latest member of Adan Web3 association

Crypto.com, a major global cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, is now a member of Adan, a leading association bringing together professionals in the digital asset and blockchain sector throughout France and Europe.

Adan is glad to announce that @ https://t.co/VgSJCUXenl is now a member of the Association ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/6fizWhplNq — Adan (@adan_asso) May 13, 2024

The organization is a thriving meeting point for cryptocurrency professionals, investors, enthusiasts and regulators. It serves as a discussion hub for industry newcomers and heavyweights.

Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com, highlighted the importance of the collaboration for his platform, its audience and the crypto family in EU countries:

We are proud to become members of Adan as we share similar values and we are aligned on our goals for the crypto industry in France and in the EU region – including our support of the upcoming MiCA regulation. As a member of Adan, we look forward to contributing to industry and regional collaboration to advance responsible innovation and education in Web3.

As covered by U.Today previously, EU regulators introduced a number of steps to tighten compliance procedures for Web3 businesses.

The discussion is ongoing about how exactly smart contracts and on-chain applications should be regulated and taxed.

Crypto.com doubles its bet on France

In 2022, Crypto.com announced Paris as its regional headquarters and committed to investing in France to support the establishment of its market operations via commercial partnerships and direct investment in the local talent and start-up ecosystem.

Crypto.com also recently announced it had surpassed 100 million users worldwide, as U.Today reported previously.

Adan has over 200 member companies and is the largest grouping of Web3 players in France and Europe.