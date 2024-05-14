Advertisement
AD

    Blockchain Heavyweight Crypto.com Becomes Adan Association's Latest Member

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Membership program expected to accelerate blockchain solution adoption in France, and EU region as whole
    Tue, 14/05/2024 - 14:35
    Blockchain Heavyweight Crypto.com Becomes Adan Association's Latest Member
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    A major cryptocurrency exchange with a global audience is becoming a member of an influential association of blockchain and digital asset professionals. The collaboration is set to accelerate blockchain development and adoption in the crucial EU region.

    Top exchange Crypto.com becomes latest member of Adan Web3 association

    Crypto.com, a major global cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, is now a member of Adan, a leading association bringing together professionals in the digital asset and blockchain sector throughout France and Europe. 

    The organization is a thriving meeting point for cryptocurrency professionals, investors, enthusiasts and regulators. It serves as a discussion hub for industry newcomers and heavyweights.

    Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com, highlighted the importance of the collaboration for his platform, its audience and the crypto family in EU countries:

    We are proud to become members of Adan as we share similar values and we are aligned on our goals for the crypto industry in France and in the EU region – including our support of the upcoming MiCA regulation. As a member of Adan, we look forward to contributing to industry and regional collaboration to advance responsible innovation and education in Web3.

    As covered by U.Today previously, EU regulators introduced a number of steps to tighten compliance procedures for Web3 businesses.

    Related
    EU Takes Major Step in Crypto Regulation with MiCA Legislation

    The discussion is ongoing about how exactly smart contracts and on-chain applications should be regulated and taxed.

    Crypto.com doubles its bet on France

    In 2022, Crypto.com announced Paris as its regional headquarters and committed to investing in France to support the establishment of its market operations via commercial partnerships and direct investment in the local talent and start-up ecosystem. 

    Crypto.com also recently announced it had surpassed 100 million users worldwide, as U.Today reported previously.

    Related
    Crypto.com: New Program Opens Doors for High Net Worth Traders

    Adan has over 200 member companies and is the largest grouping of Web3 players in France and Europe.

    #Cryptocurrency exchange
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Comeback Mode?
    2024/05/14 14:30
    1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Comeback Mode?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image 5.1 Million BTC Addresses Risk Losses Amid Bitcoin's Dip Below $62,000
    2024/05/14 14:30
    5.1 Million BTC Addresses Risk Losses Amid Bitcoin's Dip Below $62,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image $100 Trillion for Crypto Market? Raoul Pal Says Yes
    2024/05/14 14:30
    $100 Trillion for Crypto Market? Raoul Pal Says Yes
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank's Mother's Day Initiative: Supporting Christ Foundation Orphanage Home and Widows Outreach Center in Nigeria
    Liminal Custody Secures Key ADGM FSP License, Reinforcing Leadership in Digital Asset Custody
    Dubai FinTech Summit concludes with over 8,000 visitors from 118 countries
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Comeback Mode?
    5.1 Million BTC Addresses Risk Losses Amid Bitcoin's Dip Below $62,000
    $100 Trillion for Crypto Market? Raoul Pal Says Yes
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD