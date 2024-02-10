Crypto.com: New Program Opens Doors for High Net Worth Traders

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

One of the leading crypto exchanges, Crypto.com, has announced the launch of the Crypto.com Prime offering. Thanks to this program the cryptocurrency trading venue hopes to attract high net worth individuals and offer them up to 1% bonus on their deposits.

New Prime program kicks off

Data on Crypto.com’s website states that aside from the aforementioned bonus on deposits, high net worth traders who become Prime members will enjoy other outstanding privileges while using the Crypto.com App. A deposit for Prime users equals $1 million.

They will leverage trading fees close to zero, will gain access to institutional-grade crypto trading. The Crypto.com team will ensure that $1 million accounts of these traders are well-protected. Besides, they will have a personal relationship manager each and a lot of other privileges and bonuses. More details are available on the Prime website.

As for the above said 1% bonus, it works for all eligible deposits until April 7 – the final date of the launch campaign period.

Here's how to take part

The Crypto.com Prime campaign page provides guidance for potential participants. The first step is to activate one’s Prime membership in the Crypto.com App. Then eligible users will be invited to join Prime by getting an invitation in their inbox.

Deposits can be made either in eligible cryptocurrencies, in fiat or both during the campaign period. The 1% bonus on the deposits will be paid in CRO token. The eligible tokens include BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, CRO, USDT.

Deposit bonuses of recipients will be locked in their account on Crypto.com App for one year from the end of the campaign period.