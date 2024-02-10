Advertisement
Crypto.com: New Program Opens Doors for High Net Worth Traders

Yuri Molchan
Major cryptocurrency exchange is kickstarting a new program in a bid to attract wealthy individuals
Sat, 10/02/2024 - 18:39
Crypto.com: New Program Opens Doors for High Net Worth Traders
One of the leading crypto exchanges, Crypto.com, has announced the launch of the Crypto.com Prime offering. Thanks to this program the cryptocurrency trading venue hopes to attract high net worth individuals and offer them up to 1% bonus on their deposits.

New Prime program kicks off

Data on Crypto.com’s website states that aside from the aforementioned bonus on deposits, high net worth traders who become Prime members will enjoy other outstanding privileges while using the Crypto.com App. A deposit for Prime users equals $1 million.

They will leverage trading fees close to zero, will gain access to institutional-grade crypto trading. The Crypto.com team will ensure that $1 million accounts of these traders are well-protected. Besides, they will have a personal relationship manager each and a lot of other privileges and bonuses. More details are available on the Prime website.

As for the above said 1% bonus, it works for all eligible deposits until April 7 – the final date of the launch campaign period.

Here's how to take part 

The Crypto.com Prime campaign page provides guidance for potential participants. The first step is to activate one’s Prime membership in the Crypto.com App. Then eligible users will be invited to join Prime by getting an invitation in their inbox.

Deposits can be made either in eligible cryptocurrencies, in fiat or both during the campaign period. The 1% bonus on the deposits will be paid in CRO token. The eligible tokens include BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, CRO, USDT.

Deposit bonuses of recipients will be locked in their account on Crypto.com App for one year from the end of the campaign period.

About the author
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
