Blockchain Esports Platform Moxy (MOXY) Launches $100,000 Beta Challenge

Open beta challenge eSports For ALL is set to introduce Moxy (MOXY) mechanisms to next generation of crypto gamers and Web3 enthusiasts

Moxy (MOXY), a new-gen esports platform focused on Web3 gaming, announces a beta challenge for all customers. GameFi enthusiasts will be able to compete for cash bonuses, NFTs and native tokens.

Moxy (MOXY) launches open beta challenge with $100,000 prize pool

According to the official announcement shared by the Moxy (MOXY) team, its Open Beta Challenge "eSports For ALL" kicks off. This community campaign is a major milestone of Moxy's (MOXY) product development and adoption.

Get ready for the 'eSports for all' #MoxyBeta Challenge!



Prizes will consist of $100,000 USD, MOXY, and Collectibles.



Do you have what it takes to come out on top?



Official Trailer: https://t.co/sPDJ7cHSTT



For more details, visit: https://t.co/t7Q1R1IesT — Moxy.io (@Moxyio) March 14, 2023

The program is set to stress test all components of the Moxy (MOXY) ecosystem with real-world specifications. It is necessary for the team to revel all potential vulnerabilities before the mainnet activation of the platform.

In order to incentivize participants, the platform's team offers a prize pool that contains $100,000 in cash rewards, MOXY native utility and governance tokens, as well as exclusive digital collectibles.

Players will compete against each other to score in-game points in four events ("seasons"). Once the fourth season is over, Moxy (MOXY) representatives will distribute prizes in USD Coin (USDC), MOXY, as well as bonus NFTs.

The Moxy (MOXY) team is excted about the prospects of this campaign and is certain of its paramount importance for the project's testing and massive adoption:

Moxy aims to elevate this fast-growing industry, which it says is still largely reserved for elite gamers who compete as part of professional teams at invite-only events. The blockchain-powered platform makes eSports gameplay available to everyday gamers, with real rewards flowing into the hands of the winners. What’s more, Moxy intends to integrate popular games, enabling players to play an eSports-enabled version of their favorite releases and earn lucrative real-money prizes. Game developers and publishers are thus empowered to implement eSport game modes and reach new players via the Moxy.io platform and integration stack.

The exact value of all prizes will be unveiled after Moxy (MOXY) mainnet activation, while the aggregated prize pool is capped at $100,000 minus the prices of MOXY tokens and NFTs.

MOXY token generation event is in the cards

In order to enlist to participate, GameFi enthusiasts should be at least 21 years old. All interested players should create a Moxy Club account and pass KYC checks to receive the 1,000 MOXY testnet tokens.

Players can also enjoy bonus 50 MOXY tokens for every referral once completing registration and KYC procedures.

As explained by the Moxy (MOXY) team, this beta challenge is a major step in preparation for the token generation event (TGE) of MOXY, the first core asset of the ecosystem.