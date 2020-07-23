Blockchain Associations promote payments through Blockchain technology

U.Today Original Article

Think tanks are being created around the world (from China to Slovenia) for integrating blockchain payments into the global payment system

A new committee to promote blockchain technology in China has been formed. On

April 13, a list of executives, researchers, academics, and other members of 71

companies, enforcement agencies, banks, insurance, institutes, universities, and

other public entities was published. This list included the National Health

Commission of China and some of their members are worldwide-known names.



Among these 71 companies, we find the smartphone manufacturer Huawei; Ant

Financial, the Alibaba affiliate and operator of the Alipay mobile payment platform;

Baidu search engine; internet giant Tencent, owner of the messaging application

WeChat; e-commerce giant JD.com, etc. Other companies are the Research

Institute of China's Digital Currency Bank, Beijing Aershan Blockchain Alliance

Technology Co., Ltd., as well as other institutes and organizations focused on

finance, digital yuan, and blockchain research.



This is a movement with global impact, making way for organizations where both

private and government companies collaborate for the implementation of

Blockchain at different levels. Some examples of this are the Cambridge Forum in

England, Slovenian Think Tank in Slovenia, and CRYSTAL Center, which is being

promoted by the University of Singapore.



One subject that continues to be relevant for the associations is the simplicity of

international payments and the access to global bank platforms through blockchain

technology. Several projects are growing thanks to this technology. Among them,

we can mention bitfoliex, a startup with more than one million active users in just

one year. This has made the company a very attractive one for both private and

public investors. Bitfoliex is the perfect tool for people migrating from traditional

financial systems to the world of blockchain because of their friendly and easy-to-

use platform. Additionally, the strategic alliances it has to provide services to other

companies have positioned the wallet among the top 10 in the world.



Another project that has caught the attention of many people is projecti2i, which

seeks to bring access to the financial system to people in the Philippines. This

project has high expectations and has brought international companies together to

generate payment systems. However, it is still in development. We will have to see

how people accept it because it is based on Smart Contracts from Ethereum which

have had some speculation of failures previously.



Due to the changes in economy because of the current situations, this year is

expected to increase the need for new payment systems. Both governments and

individuals have been looking for payments without the need for physical money.

Blockchain technology presents an adaptable, secure and also fully digital solution

to prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria by physical contact through coins.

Additionally, it is a more efficient technology and this is why it is being applied in

multiple contexts.