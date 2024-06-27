Blast (BLAST) Token Debuts on Bitget Crypto Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitget, the tier-1 cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced the listing of one of the most awaited L2 tokens, BLAST, on Spot corridor. Bitget users can trade the hottest EVM cryptocurrency right now.

Trending L2 token Blast (BLAST) now listed on Bitget: Details

Bitget, a mainstream crypto exchange, announced the listing of BLAST, a core native crypto of Blast.io layer-2 platform on Ethereum (ETH). Blast users can trade their newly airdropped BLAST tokens along with new users interested in early market access via Bitget's spot trading. Deposits for BLAST tokens are open, as trading kicked off at 3:00 p.m. UTC on June 26, 2024.

Blast (BLAST) is promoted as one of the first Ethereum L2s with native yield for ETH and ERC-20 stablecoins. Blast yield comes from Ether staking and its usage in RWA protocols. The yield from these decentralized protocols is passed back to Blast users automatically. The default interest rate on other L2s is usually 0% while, on Blast, it is 4% for ETH and 5% for stablecoins.

Blast is an EVM-compatible, Optimistic Rollup that raises the baseline yield for users and developers without changing the experience that crypto natives expect. This yield makes it possible to create new business models for decentralized applications that may not have been possible otherwise.

Blast was introduced in Q4, 2023, by Tieshun “Pacman” Roquerre, cofounder of the dominant NFT marketplace, Blur. Blur managed to completely replace heavyweight OpenSea as the NFT aggregator with the highest trading metrics.

Bitget’s Innovation Zone unlocks unmatched opportunities for crypto traders

From the onset of its operations, BLAST has been available in the Innovation Zone on Bitget. Starting from 2023, Bitget lists promising and trending cryptocurrency tokens in its Innovation Zone module to provide improved accessibility to emerging DeFi ecosystems. The inclusion of BLAST in Bitget's spot helps users engage in the initial launch phases of trending low-cap tokens. Also, Bitget users can be one step ahead of competitors’ audiences.

This initiative aligns with Bitget's broader expansion goals across its spot and various other trading corridors.

As covered by U.Today previously, Bitget listed Dymension’s token DYM in the Innovation Zone in February 2024.

Bitget registers highest monthly capital inflow amid crypto CEXes

In the last few weeks, Bitget scored a number of accomplishments in terms of marketing, business development and performance.

With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms, with over 900 coins and 1000+ pairs.

Bitget continues to lead on the crypto derivatives market, with its Open Interest (OI) indicator surging past $6 billion last month, securing a substantial 25% share of the total market.

In the past 30 days, Bitget recorded the highest monthly inflow among all centralized exchanges, with $1.3 billion in new capital, strengthening its position as the leading platform in the CEXes segment.

Last week, Bitget expanded its partnership with Ethena. Customers of the exchange are now able to seamlessly benefit from stable derivatives margin collateral, a unique DeFi design offered by Ethena Labs.

As a part of the collaboration, USDe stablecoin, a flagship Ethena product, is integrated into Bitget’s newbie-friendly earning modules.