Advertisement
AD

Blackwing's Innovative Blockchain Draws $4.5 Million for Liquidation-Free Trading Leap

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Blackwing's newly funded modular blockchain promises shift in trading industry
Fri, 8/03/2024 - 8:33
Blackwing's Innovative Blockchain Draws $4.5 Million for Liquidation-Free Trading Leap
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Blackwing has secured a substantial $4.5 million in a recent funding round spearheaded by industry titans Hashed and Gumi Cryptos. This influx of capital is designated for the creation of a modular layer-2 blockchain. What sets this platform apart is its innovative design for leveraged trading sans liquidation, applicable to a wide range of assets through its "Limitless Pools" feature.

Advertisement

Using Initia's foundational technology, Blackwing stands at the forefront of the modular chains concept. The seamless integration across any application-specific chain not only upholds the sanctity of decentralization but promises traders cost-efficiency and enhanced security. With Blackwing, moving assets across disparate chains becomes obsolete, as traders can operate fluidly within a single, interconnected ecosystem.

https://blackwing.fi/
Source: Blackwing.fi

Baek Kim, a partner at Hashed, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasizing the trader-centric advancement in DeFi that Blackwing embodies. Meanwhile, Miko Matsumura from Gumi Cryptos Capital extolled the team's ingenuity in developing a mechanism that fundamentally elevates the trading experience.

With its Limitless Pools, Blackwing changes leverage trading. The platform transforms liquidity positions into a form of collateral, allowing traders to maintain positions despite market fluctuations. This infrastructure not only augments fee revenue for liquidity providers but also safeguards traders against volatile market conditions.

Amid the fervent debates around decentralization, Blackwing introduces a new breed of modular chain architecture, one that favors a diverse network of specialized app chains. This concept, as envisaged by co-founder Shahmeer, promises a paradigm shift in Web3.

Blackwing is setting the stage for a transformed DeFi landscape where trading complexities are streamlined, empowering traders to focus on their strategic goals without the traditional constraints.

#DeFi News
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Key Cardano Priorities for March 2024 Co-Signed by ADA Creator
2024/03/08 08:53
Key Cardano Priorities for March 2024 Co-Signed by ADA Creator
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image SEC Postpones BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF Options Decision
2024/03/08 08:53
SEC Postpones BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF Options Decision
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Crypto Options Alert: Bitcoin and Ethereum Set for Significant Expiry Event
2024/03/08 08:53
Crypto Options Alert: Bitcoin and Ethereum Set for Significant Expiry Event
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Zircuit Staking Program Breaks $500M TVL And Adds Ethena Integration
Stablecoin Standard and Aleph Zero Announce Strategic Partnership to Facilitate the Future of On-Chain Commerce
Telos introduces ETH France President Jerome de Tychey as first member of Executive Advisor Committee
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Key Cardano Priorities for March 2024 Co-Signed by ADA Creator
SEC Postpones BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF Options Decision
Crypto Options Alert: Bitcoin and Ethereum Set for Significant Expiry Event
Show all