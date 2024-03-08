Blackwing's Innovative Blockchain Draws $4.5 Million for Liquidation-Free Trading Leap

Blackwing has secured a substantial $4.5 million in a recent funding round spearheaded by industry titans Hashed and Gumi Cryptos. This influx of capital is designated for the creation of a modular layer-2 blockchain. What sets this platform apart is its innovative design for leveraged trading sans liquidation, applicable to a wide range of assets through its "Limitless Pools" feature.

Using Initia's foundational technology, Blackwing stands at the forefront of the modular chains concept. The seamless integration across any application-specific chain not only upholds the sanctity of decentralization but promises traders cost-efficiency and enhanced security. With Blackwing, moving assets across disparate chains becomes obsolete, as traders can operate fluidly within a single, interconnected ecosystem.

Baek Kim, a partner at Hashed, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasizing the trader-centric advancement in DeFi that Blackwing embodies. Meanwhile, Miko Matsumura from Gumi Cryptos Capital extolled the team's ingenuity in developing a mechanism that fundamentally elevates the trading experience.

With its Limitless Pools, Blackwing changes leverage trading. The platform transforms liquidity positions into a form of collateral, allowing traders to maintain positions despite market fluctuations. This infrastructure not only augments fee revenue for liquidity providers but also safeguards traders against volatile market conditions.

Amid the fervent debates around decentralization, Blackwing introduces a new breed of modular chain architecture, one that favors a diverse network of specialized app chains. This concept, as envisaged by co-founder Shahmeer, promises a paradigm shift in Web3.

Blackwing is setting the stage for a transformed DeFi landscape where trading complexities are streamlined, empowering traders to focus on their strategic goals without the traditional constraints.