    BlackRock Tops Grayscale in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF Races

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    BlackRock now ahead of Grayscale in terms of ETF holdings
    Fri, 16/08/2024 - 15:35
    BlackRock Tops Grayscale in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF Races
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by Arkham Intelligence, financial giant BlackRock has overtaken Grayscale in the Bitcoin ETF race for the first time.

    Advertisement

    As noted by the firm, BlackRock’s ETFs, IBIT and ETHA, have now surpassed Grayscale's products, including the firm's scaled-down "mini" versions of its ETF. The two major ETF players are currently at $21.217 billion and $21.202 billion. 

    Now, the Larry Fink-helmed firm boasts the largest ETF holdings of any provider.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Offers Rare Agreement With Elon Musk
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Message Amid Current Market Uncertainty
    Shiba Inu Lead's Cryptic Message Stuns SHIB Community
    SEC Has 90% Chance of Winning Against Ripple on Appeal, Better Markets CEO Predicts

    As reported by U.Today, BlackRock's groundbreaking trailblazing IBIT is now expected to become the largest single holder of the leading cryptocurrency, surpassing none other than Satoshi Nakamoto.  

    On Thursday, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $11.1 million worth of inflows. This came after these products broke their inflow streak on Wednesday with $81.4 million worth of outflows.

    According to Vetle Lunde, senior analyst at K33 Research, institutional ownership of Bitcoin ETFs experienced a significant uptick in the second quarter of the year. Unsurprisingly, IBIT and Fidelity's FBTC experienced substantial growth. Notably, Paul Tudor Jones acquired $30 million of IBIT shares in the second quarter.

    BlackRock's IBIT is also effortlessly dominating the Ethereum ETF race, attracting nearly $1 billion worth of inflows. 

    Don't expect more from BlackRock 

    Despite the outstanding performance of its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, BlackRock seems to be unwilling to explore more altcoin ETFs (at least for now). As reported by U.Today, Samara Cohen, BlackRock's chief information officer, stated that the financial giant had no plans for a Solana ETF. Earlier, Robert Mitchnick, head of digital assets at BlackRock, stated that there was virtually no interest for altcoins among the company's clients.

    #BlackRock
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 16, 2024 - 15:32
    Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Offers Rare Agreement With Elon Musk
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 16, 2024 - 14:34
    Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Skyrockets 7,049% After Years of Inactivity
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Bybit Surpasses 40 Million Users, Gains 10 Million New Users in Less than 90 Days
    LBank Labs Announces Investment in Rome Protocol to Revolutionize Ethereum Layer-2 Scalability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BlackRock Tops Grayscale in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF Races
    Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Offers Rare Agreement With Elon Musk
    Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Skyrockets 7,049% After Years of Inactivity
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD