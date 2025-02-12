Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    BlackRock Buys $50 Million Bitcoin as Fidelity, Grayscale and Invesco Sell

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 16:01
    Advertisement
    BlackRock Buys $50 Million Bitcoin as Fidelity, Grayscale and Invesco Sell
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Bitcoin (BTC) market has continued to surprise many investors as it sends conflicting signals to investors. This time, the action of institutional buyers reveals divergence in strategies as concerns the leading digital currency.

    Advertisement

    BlackRock goes against "sell" trend

    Arkham, an on-chain data platform, highlighted the recent buying and selling activity among major financial institutions managing spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These asset managers showcased different approaches to Bitcoin with their latest moves.

    Related
    Bitcoin May Lose to Gold in Short Term: Bloomberg's Chief Expert
    Tue, 02/11/2025 - 16:00
    Bitcoin May Lose to Gold in Short Term: Bloomberg's Chief Expert
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Notably, the trio of Fidelity Investments, Grayscale Investments and Invesco offloaded part of their Bitcoin stash recently. Although no clear reason was given for the asset managers' mass sell-off, some speculate that BTC's price volatility could have triggered it.

    These asset managers' sales of Bitcoin are likely being made via their respective Bitcoin ETFs. Analysts suggest the move could be a way to rebalance their assets strategically.

    Meanwhile, BlackRock deviated from these other asset managers with a significant $50 million invested in purchasing Bitcoin. That is over 515 BTC bought, while others actively sold their Bitcoin holdings.

    This development signals that the world’s largest asset manager remains confident in the long-term value of BTC.

    Financial experts consider BlackRock’s accumulation of Bitcoin a bullish signal for the asset, even when others have opted to reduce exposure. As of the last count, BlackRock held over $60 billion worth of BTC and has continued to increase its assets.

    Market reaction and Bitcoin price outlook

    Interestingly, on the broader Bitcoin ETF market, there have been two consecutive days of net outflows. Data from Farside Investors show that out of the 11 asset managers, only BlackRock recorded positive inflows over the past two days.

    Related
    Bitcoin Marks Quietest Six Days Since 2023, Big Move Incoming?
    Tue, 02/11/2025 - 15:38
    Bitcoin Marks Quietest Six Days Since 2023, Big Move Incoming?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This highlights BlackRock’s growing influence on the crypto ETF market. Effectively, it now holds 2.7% of the entire Bitcoin supply. With institutional players repositioning, retail investors remain observant, watching Bitcoin’s price.

    As of this writing, the Bitcoin price was down by 2.0% to $95,869.80, per data from CoinMarketCap. However, trading volume is up by 15.58% to $37.38 billion.

    #BlackRock #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 15:57
    Ripple CTO Highlights Key User Profits From Ripple Asset Tokenization
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 15:50
    Almost 1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flowed into Whale Wallets Overnight, But Is It Bullish?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dive into the Waves of Excitement with Whale Casino's Battlepass Season 1
    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BlackRock Buys $50 Million Bitcoin as Fidelity, Grayscale and Invesco Sell
    Ripple CTO Highlights Key User Profits From Ripple Asset Tokenization
    Almost 1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flowed into Whale Wallets Overnight, But Is It Bullish?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD