    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Makes Big Move to Propel Investment

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Will BTC price follow?
    Sat, 25/01/2025 - 10:45
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Nasdaq has proposed a rule change to the SEC to allow in-kind creation and redemption for the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). This adjustment would let authorized participants (APs) use Bitcoin or cash to create or redeem fund shares.

    In-kind processes, where APs directly transact in Bitcoin, enhance efficiency, enabling APs to swiftly respond to ETF demand without involving cash. Retail investors remain excluded from these activities.

    Article image
    Source: James Seyffart/X

    Initially, the SEC approved spot Bitcoin ETFs like IBIT with cash-only redemption, but this proposed change reflects a move toward greater integration of Bitcoin in institutional ETF operations.

    Bitcoin ETFs record massive inflows

    On Jan. 24, 2025, the Bitcoin ETF market recorded a significant net flow of $517.7 million, according to Farside Investors. Key inflows included $186.1 million into FBTC, $168.7 million into ARKB and $155.7 million into IBIT. In contrast, BITB saw an outflow of $8.6 million.

    Other ETFs such as BTCO, EZBC, BRRR, HODL and GBTC exhibited minimal activity, with BTCW registering a modest inflow of $2.8 million.

    In addition, large investors have been driving Bitcoin price gains since the U.S. election, with their holdings increasing from 16.2 million to 16.4 million BTC, according to data from CryptoQuant.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoQuant

    In contrast, small investors reduced their holdings from 1.75 million to 1.69 million BTC during the same period.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

