    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Leads 3-Day Inflow Streak, Price Reacts

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin ETF investors buy 1,820 BTC to maintain three-day inflow streak
    Fri, 24/01/2025 - 13:06
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Leads 3-Day Inflow Streak, Price Reacts
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a notable display of resilience, the Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) ecosystem has registered three consecutive days of inflow. The Bitcoin ETF market has investment firm BlackRock leading the pack with over $150 million.

    BlackRock’s performance and market momentum

    Data from Farside Investors indicates a cumulative inflow of $188.7 million from all asset managers. BlackRock accounted for about 81% of the net inflows into the ETF market.

    The leading asset manager recorded $154.6 million as investors maintained their interest in Bitcoin (BTC) exposure.

    Despite BlackRock’s superlative performance in pushing the ETF market into the green zone for the asset manager, this signifies its lowest performance since Jan. 16.

    BlackRock’s IBIT has attracted huge interest from institutional players, registering over $300 million in inflows. The only exception was Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, when the ETF market recorded zero inflows.

    Aside from BlackRock’s $154.6 million, other asset managers that contributed to the cumulative inflows were Fidelity, Bitwise, Ark, Invesco and Grayscale’s BTC. These asset managers had inflows of $9.2 million, $42.1 million, $8.4 million, $12.4 million and $11.9 million, respectively.

    Grayscale’s GBTC was the only asset manager with an outflow of $49.9 million. This marks a second consecutive day of outflow for the asset manager. The remaining four asset managers had zero inflows.

    ETF metrics signal renewed institutional confidence

    ETF market observers say the three-day inflow streak signals that institutional players have set aside their caution regarding Bitcoin exposure. The first half of January saw the ETF market witnessing massive outflows as uncertainty gripped investors.

    However, since Jan. 15, no outflow has been registered on the ETF market. Aside from U.S. inauguration day on Jan. 20, the ETF market has always closed with net positive inflows.

    Experts now anticipate more institutional players to embrace digital assets, given the pro-crypto stance of the new U.S. administration.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #BlackRock
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

