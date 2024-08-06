    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Breaks Down Bitcoin Crash Top Reason

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Renowned scholar Nassim Taleb breaks down trigger that made Bitcoin collapse
    Tue, 6/08/2024 - 10:25
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Breaks Down Bitcoin Crash Top Reason
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Nassim Nicholas Taleb, a risk analyst and the author of books on uncertainty “Black Swan,” “Antifragile” and others, has offered his explanation of how exactly the Japanese market collapse developed. The one that caused Bitcoin to crash during the past week.

    Taleb's breakdown of Japan's market crash

    Taleb commented on the recent collapse of Japanese stocks witnessed by the global financial community and the army of crypto investors since that crash made Bitcoin plunge.

    Recently, major Japanese Nikkei 225 stock index experienced a drastic plunge after the Japanese central bank conducted an interest rate hike. Taleb commented that the BOJ (Bank of Japan) had kept zero interest rates for almost 33 years, and for 23 years until now it had injected quantitative easing measures into its economy. All of these measures, Taleb stated, “come at a price you eventually must pay.”

    HOT Stories
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Breaks Down Bitcoin Crash Top Reason
    Ripple Makes Key Announcement for XRP Ledger Developers, Here's Why
    Bitcoin Bulls Back on Track as Japanese Stocks Recover
    Worst Day in 2024: Bitcoin (BTC) Obliterated With -$10,000 Move, Ethereum (ETH) In Freefall, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Disaster: Add Zero?

    He also pointed out that many experts have always named Japan as the place where this QE strategy has been successful. Unlike Japan, the U.S. has been frequently combining the tightening and loosing strategies regarding the interest rate. Still, the country has been facing big inflation over the past few years.

    While the BOJ is considering further interest rate increases, many experts around the world are criticizing the Japanese central bank for this move, believing that it was made untimely. Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities Co, believes that before making its next move, Japan needs to see which direction the U.S. economy will go — whether it will enter a recession or make a soft landing.

    Related
    Bitcoin to $1 Million Next Year Far More Likely Now: Samson Mow
    Mon, 08/05/2024 - 11:04
    Bitcoin to $1 Million Next Year Far More Likely Now: Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Japan makes Bitcoin crash

    Following the plunge of the Japanese stock market, the turmoil was caught by the U.S. markets, and Bitcoin with the rest of the crypto followed suit. After major U.S. stock indexes nosedived, Bitcoin lost 18% in a couple of days, falling from the $61,000 mark to the $49,750 zone. By now, Bitcoin is changing hands at $55,140.

    Bitcoin advisor to the El Salvador president Nayib Bukele, Max Keiser, has also commented on the recent situation in the financial markets, mostly referring to the U.S.

    He stated that the damage has been minor and that if he were in the Fed’s shoes he would leave the interest rates unchanged to “let another 40% or more of air out of these markets.”

    #Nassim Nicholas Taleb #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Justin Sun's $35 Million Ethereum Move Stuns Crypto Community
    Aug 6, 2024 - 10:29
    Justin Sun's $35 Million Ethereum Move Stuns Crypto Community
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Ripple Makes Key Announcement for XRP Ledger Developers, Here's Why
    Aug 6, 2024 - 10:18
    Ripple Makes Key Announcement for XRP Ledger Developers, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Explode If This Happens
    Aug 6, 2024 - 10:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Explode If This Happens
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DeSci Project StarChain Achieves Major Milestone By Unifying 500 Terabytes of Astronomical Data
    BC.GAME Partners with Cloud9 as the Organization Expands Esports Portfolio with Entity Acquisition
    WynPay Partners with TokenPocket
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Justin Sun's $35 Million Ethereum Move Stuns Crypto Community
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Breaks Down Bitcoin Crash Top Reason
    Ripple Makes Key Announcement for XRP Ledger Developers, Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD