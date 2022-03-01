Bixbcoin (BIXB) Enters Metaverse Segment with Metabix Project: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bixbcoin (BIXB) becomes the latest blockchain to have its native Metaverse as Metabix project takes shape.

Bixbcoin (BIXB) announces the launch of Metabix Metaverse product

Per the official statement of its team, Bixbcoin (BIXB) blockchain is ready to launch its own immersive Metaverse product, Metabix.

Metabix is promoted as a futuristic experience with cutting-edge blockchain technologies integrated. Like other top-notch Metaverse projects, Bixbcoin’s (BIXB) Metabix will combine non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with GameFi and play-to-earn modules.

This release is of crucial importance for the Bixbcoin (BIXB) community: the blockchain becomes the only high-performance PoW platform with its own Metaverse segment.

Since 2021, Metaverses have been the hottest trend in the Web3 space. This term refers to a wide range of ecosystems, protocols and cryptocurrencies focused on integrating blockchain instruments into VR- and AR-based platforms.

Novel Proof-of-Work blockchain with liquid token: What is Bixbcoin?

Launched in 2020, Bixbcoin (BIXB) is one of the most unusual blockchain experiments as it supercharges Proof-of-Work consensus with the ethos of the DeFi era.

BIXB, a core native asset of Bixbcoin’s protocol, works similarly to Ether in Ethereum or BTC in Bitcoin: it is used to reward the miners responsible for the network’s integrity.

BIXB net supply is capped at 3,000,000 tokens: it is hard-coded into Bixbcoin’s algorithm and cannot be further expanded.

As of Q1, 2022, Bixbcoin (BIXB) is available on top-tier centralized crypto exchange platforms such as HotBit. On HotBit, it changes hands in a pair with the U.S. Dollar Tether, the largest US-pegged stablecoin.