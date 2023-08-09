Bitstamp to Delist SOL, MANA, MATIC Among Other Altcoins in US Thanks to SEC

The US securities regulator’s decision has caused the Bitstamp exchange to announce the upcoming delisting of several major cryptocurrencies

According to a recent post by Chinese crypto journalist and blogger Colin Wu, major crypto trading platform Bitstamp has made an announcement that it plans to delist several major cryptos at the end of the month.

The list includes such popular digital currencies as Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND) and a few others – seven coins on the list in total.

Bitstamp follows SEC’s announcements

The trading will stop on August 29. In a blog post, Bitstamp wrote that the exchange constantly reviews the list of cryptocurrencies it provides for trading, especially in the light of regulatory decisions. Now, following the recent publication of the SEC of its list of cryptos it believes to be securities, Bitstamp intends to permanently delist seven cryptos – SOL, AXS, CHZ, MANA, MATIC, NEAR, SAND.

On the aforementioned date, all new orders connected to those cryptos will be removed and all ongoing orders to be disabled. Bitstamp stressed that customers will be able to keep holding these currencies in the platform’s wallets and move them out at any convenient time.

Ripple CTO brags about XRP being not a security

The list of cryptocurrencies announced by the SEC to match the legal definition of a security includes 48 coins – it contains BNB, TRX, HEX, ADA, TON, LUNA, the coins that are going to be delisted by Bistamp and others. It does not contain the Ripple-affiliated XRP coin after the recent victory of Ripple Labs in court over the SEC.

Earlier today, the chief technology officer of Ripple David Schwartz commented on it, bragging that now the regulator is officially not calling XRP a security. The legal case lasted from December 2020 until the recent ruling of the judge.