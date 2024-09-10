Bitrue Launches Unique Hamster Combat Campaign Ahead of HMSTR Release

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Hamster Kombat , one of the most overhyped success stories in Web3 and a sensational tap-to-earn pioneer, inches closer to its public token generation event. HMSTR TGE is expected to happen on Sept. 26: all players will be able to claim their allocations after this date.

Hamster Kombat has only been around since the end of March this year, however, it has already amassed a gigantic following, spanning tens of millions of followers, and they are all looking forward to an important event happening on Sept. 26 - the official launch of HMSTR coin.

In anticipation of the event, Bitrue , a major cryptocurrency exchange and a go-to platform for the XRP Army, invites all HMSTR enthusiasts to join exciting time-limited promo events. Bitrue users will be able to maximize their returns with these campaigns. No previous experience in cryptocurrency trading or investments is required.

Two HMSTR launchpools by Bitrue kicking off

Bitrue released two launchpools for Hamster Kombat; the platform is allowing its users to walk away with a grand total of 80,000 HMSTR.

Launchpools are a unique new way to grab the hottest coins that are in either the prelaunch or launch window phases, meaning they have the highest potential and really add value to your portfolio. Best of all, taking part does not require you to invest any capital whatsoever, reducing the risk of participation down to almost zero.

🐹🚀 $HMSTR Launchpool on #Bitrue! @hamster_kombat



🎉 Share 30,000 $HMSTR prize pool before TGE on Sep 26!



📅 08:00 UTC, Sep 3 - 08:00 UTC, Sep 10



🔗 Stake now! Limited slots only! — Bitrue (@BitrueOfficial) September 2, 2024

All you need to do is head to the USDT launchpool for 30,000 HMSTR, or the DOGS launchpool for 50,000 HMSTR, and stake your assets.

Image by Bitrue

The launchpools are already generating HMSTR for stakers. Once the staking period has concluded, all USDT or DOGS will be returned, together with HMSTR rewards earned. Users can stake a minimum of 10 USDT, or 5,000 DOGS. The event is available for accounts with KYC 1 level of verification, which only requires a valid email address and phone number.

As covered by U.Today previously, Dogs (DOGS) is the largest meme coin in the TON ecosystem. Its launch made headlines as the asset jumped to the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap in less than 24 hours.

Special bonus program for HMSTR depositors

Within the framework of HMSTR trading promo event - lasting until Sept. 30, 2024 - users will be rewarded just for depositing their HMSTR to Bitrue and trading the novel coin in a pair with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT).

First, users need to head to the event's page and click on Reserve Now. Once HMSTR officially launches, airdrop participants are welcome to make a deposit with a value of at least 10 USDT in HMSTR to Bitrue, then complete a trade on the HMSTR/USDT pair: existing users can get a 5 USDT bonus, while new users get a special offer of 10 USDT:

In addition, if you share this event with a new user who successfully completes the event, you will be eligible to share a 10,000 USDT prize pool, where the amount you will receive is proportional to the number of successful invitees.

The HMSTR Token Generation Event (TGE), which is when the coin officially launches, will be held on Sept. 26, 2024. At that time, Bitrue will concurrently open trading for users, allowing them to deposit new HMSTR without limits.