Bitget’s Blockchain4Her Ambassador Program Goes Live to Empower Women

Bitget, a Web3 company and crypto exchange, has gone ahead with the launch of its one-of-a-kind Blockchain4Her Ambassador Program , which is intended to empower women in the Web3 space through role modeling and guidance. The new initiative is part of the exchange’s broad-reaching goal of attracting new talents into the blockchain industry and providing equal opportunities across genders and generations.

Advertisement

Backed by a $10 million commitment, the Blockchain4Her Ambassador Program has already onboarded such influential personalities as Tess Hau, the founder of Tess Ventures, Yevheniia Broshevan, the Co-founder of Hacken, and Cecilia Hsueh, the CEO of the Layer 2 ecosystem project Morph.

Bitget Managing Director Gracy Chen believes that women are the most underused resource of the global economy in practically every industry. She has reiterated that the exchange is determined to promote its involvement in the blockchain space by opening up opportunities for them to join the industry and develop.

The primary goal of the Blockchain4Her Ambassador Program is to provide aspiring women with a role model to follow, which is why ambassadors will be attracted to share their stories and encourage women to explore their potential in the Web3 space. Such role modeling will be made possible thanks to the extensive networking opportunities that Blockchain4Her will provide based on meetups and regular events. Individuals who showcase potential and leadership qualities will be provided with targeted support and mentorship to achieve personal and professional growth in the digital economy. Lastly, involvement will be critical to make sure women receive both training and the knowledge necessary to identify their place and growth points in the Web3 space.

The Blockchain 4Youth initiative is one of the projects Bitget has enacted to attract younger audiences to the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. In addition, Bitget is intent on presenting its research findings on gender equality at the upcoming 68th annual Commission on the Status of Women from March 11 to 22, 2024.