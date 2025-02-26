Advertisement
    Bitget Uses AI to Cut Hiring Time by 38%, Report Shows

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 26/02/2025 - 12:44
    Bitget, major centralized crypto exchange, shares details of its HR policy upgrade
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has released a report detailing how the use of artificial intelligence (AI) has significantly improved its hiring efficiency. 

    Bitget’s AI journey: Hiring time reduced by 38%, report says

    Bitget, a tier-1 crypto exchange, claims that by integrating AI-driven recruitment solutions, it has reduced hiring time by 38%, lowered costs and improved employee retention.

    Article image
    Image by Bitget

    The findings indicate that AI automation has streamlined the hiring process, cutting recruitment cycles from 48 days to 30 days. Manual resume screening was reduced by 76%, enabling HR teams to focus on high-value candidate interactions. Additionally, Bitget reports that recruitment costs have dropped by 25%, primarily due to a decreased reliance on third-party hiring agencies. Employee retention has also improved, with a 15% reduction in first-year attrition as AI-driven candidate selection better matches hires with job roles.

    Bitget's shift toward AI-powered hiring reflects a broader trend of automation in corporate recruitment. AI models analyze candidate data — including skill-job compatibility, past performance and cultural fit — to optimize talent acquisition. By integrating machine learning and predictive analytics, the company has sought to address long-standing inefficiencies in traditional hiring methods, where lengthy recruitment cycles and mismatched candidates can impact business growth.

    Before implementing AI, Bitget relied on manual screening and recruitment agencies, leading to high costs and prolonged hiring timelines. The average recruitment period for some technical roles extended beyond 50 days, with external agency fees consuming nearly 40% of hiring expenditures. Additionally, internal HR teams processed up to 500 resumes per month, adding to operational inefficiencies. Despite rapid company expansion, these hiring constraints made it difficult to scale effectively into new markets and product sectors.

    Hiring faster, hiring smarter

    To counter these challenges, Bitget introduced an AI-powered system that automates key recruitment tasks, including resume screening, interview scheduling and final candidate evaluation. The AI model was trained using historical hiring data and was integrated into the company's HR systems to improve decision-making. The technology not only speeds up the hiring process but also reduces unconscious bias, with AI-driven evaluations improving hiring accuracy by 38%.

    Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, is excited by the effects of AI being implemented in hiring workflows:

    With AI, we’re not just hiring faster — we’re hiring smarter. This technology is helping us attract top talent more efficiently while optimizing costs and improving long-term retention.

    Bitget’s adoption of AI in recruitment highlights how automation is reshaping workforce acquisition in competitive industries. As AI-powered hiring tools continue to evolve, the approach may serve as a model for other companies in the crypto, fintech and tech sectors, where speed and accuracy in talent acquisition are critical.

