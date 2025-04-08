Advertisement
    Bitfinex Lists STX Token by Stacks, Becomes Network Signer

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 8/04/2025 - 14:00
    Veteran crypto exchange Bitfinex bets big on Bitcoin-based DeFi, deepens integration with Stacks
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bitfinex, a leading digital asset trading platform, has shared the details of its strategic alliance with Bitcoin's Stacks ecosystem. The crypto exchange is going to list the native cryptocurrency token STX and join Stacks (STX) as a network signer.

    Bitfinex becomes Stacks blockchain signer, lists STX cryptocurrency

    Top-tier cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex announces its strategic contribution toward the progress of Stacks (STX), a dominant Bitcoin L2. This support aligns with Bitfinex’s commitment to advancing Bitcoin’s capabilities and comes at a time when the industry is seeing a surge in Bitcoin’s utility and adoption.

    Namely, Bitfinex is set to become a "signer" (validator) in Stacks' distributed network infrastructure. Bitfinex will therefore be contributing to enhancing the decentralization of Stacks (STX) protocol.

    Also, Bitfinex is going to enable trading of STX, Stacks' core native cryptocurrency, on its centralized crypto exchange, against U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin.

    Anoush Bhasin, Head of Listings at Bitfinex, highlights the importance of this cooperation for growing the BTCFi ecosystem globally:

    Adding STX is part of our goal to actively participate in what we believe is a paradigm shift for Bitcoin. As Bitcoin Layers progress towards maturity, we're giving our users early access to this crucial moment.

    Stacks unlocks Bitcoin’s capabilities by enabling smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) that inherit Bitcoin’s security budget. 

    By listing STX, Bitfinex provides traders with direct access to the token, which powers transactions and governance within the Stacks ecosystem. Additionally, by participating as a network signer on Stacks, Bitfinex helps to secure the protocol and maintain its decentralized structure.  

    Bitcoin's (BTC) potential DeFi volume is 5x larger than that of Ethereum's L2s

    This participation comes at a crucial time, as Bitcoin Layers are emerging as one of the industry's most significant catalysts. With $2 trillion of Bitcoin capital currently not deployed in DeFi, the maturation of this ecosystem represents a potential $240 billion opportunity — five times greater than Ethereum's layer-2 landscape.

    The market is, at the same time, witnessing a surge in institutional interest toward Bitcoin, fueled by its potential as a strategic reserve.

    This creates a powerful opportunity for projects like Stacks, which enhance Bitcoin's functionality. Bitfinex, recognizing this trend and catering to traders focused on high-potential assets, is well-positioned to leverage this dynamic.

