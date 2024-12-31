Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin’s Bull Run Sparks Market Excitement, Driving 1Fuel and PEPE To Dominate Altcoin Conversations

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    With Bitcoin looking poised for a bull run, altcoins like PEPE and 1Fuel could be up for a great year in 2025
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 14:00
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin’s Bull Run Sparks Market Excitement, Driving 1Fuel and PEPE To Dominate Altcoin Conversations
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Upward price movements from Bitcoin usually throw the market into a bullish frenzy. The current outlook suggests this might happen again as Bitcoin eyes a prolonged bull run. PEPE and 1Fuel are among the altcoins poised to respond positively to Bitcoin's price uptick, making them potential profit-yielding crypto purchases. PEPE is looking to continue its dominance in the meme ecosystem, while 1Fuel eyes a 100x post-presale yield. The altcoins are currently dominating crypto conversations, with investors keeping keen eyes on them. 

    1Fuel: Crypto innovation looks set for DeFi Dominance 

    The DeFi space could soon experience a change in status quo as 1Fuel looks to dominate. The new crypto project boasts groundbreaking features that will better serve DeFi participants. 1Fuel aims to improve users' experience with cross-chain transfers and peer-to-peer exchanges. The crypto solution will also facilitate better asset security and data protection by offering cold storage solutions and user anonymity. 

    The 1Fuel platform has been properly audited to ensure its safety. It will utilise top technologies and AI to provide better functionalities than conventional DeFi projects. 1Fuel promises a better experience, simple processes, lower fees, enhanced security, and unrivaled support. The crypto solution looks set for global adoption, making the token presale one of the best crypto investment options for the new year. 

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Faces Last Crucial Test for 2024 Amid $280 Million Market Sell-off
    Dogecoin Founder Issues Big DOGE Post, Responding to Elon Musk's X Call
    Elon Musk Adopts New X Name and PEPE-Themed Avatar, Setting Community Abuzz
    Binance’s CZ Doesn’t Know What Next Big Thing in Crypto Is

    Bitcoin shows signs of a possible bull run in Q1 2025 

    Bitcoin’s 2024 run has been very rewarding, and experts predict the new year will be even better. Bitcoin boasts over 120% yearly yield, surging from a $42.2k market price in late January to a $108,268.45 in mid-December. The Bitcoin surge spurred a price uptick for most altcoins, including PEPE. Analysts believe another Bitcoin upward rally is on the card, making now a good time to consider some altcoin for 2025 investment. 

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin exchange hands at $93.392k currently after failing to break out from the $95k resistance. However, analysis shows that Bitcoin will retest the resistance level soon and may gain momentum to push over $100k. Experts predict that the crypto coin should do a new all-time high towards Q2 2025 as it gears up for a bull run. A Bitcoin rally now could trigger another bull cycle, making now a good time to consider the best crypto investment options for the new year. 

    Pepe makes steady recovery after price dump 

    Reports from CoinGecko put PEPE  among the top crypto gainers in 2024. The meme coin placed 10th on the list, yielding far more returns than Bitcoin and some other top altcoins. PEPE had a yearly gain of about 1400% before the current struggle brought it to about 1200% present value. The meme coin looks determined to regain its value, and it's already gradually reversing its loss. 

    PEPE has moved up about 5% in the last seven days as it nears a return to the $0.000020 price zone. The meme coin reached a peak price of $0.000028 in early December and would be looking to return when the market improves. PEPE could maintain its record as one of the top profit-yielding crypto purchases in 2025, making it a good purchase option for investors. 

    Conclusion 

    With Bitcoin looking poised for a bull run, altcoins like PEPE and 1Fuel could be up for a great year in 2025. The market always experiences massive improvement when Bitcoin pumps, and the imminent one should be no difference. However, 1Fuel could be among the crypto assets to pump the hardest, making the presale an excellent investment option.  

    Discover More About 1FUEL:

    Presale: https://www.1fuel.io/ 

    Telegram: https://t.me/Portal_1Fuel 

    X: https://x.com/1fuel_?s=21

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #1FUEL
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 13:55
    New Initiative Aims to Add Bitcoin to Balance Sheet of Swiss National Bank
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 13:48
    XRP Holds Strong at $2: Bullish Momentum Signals 2025 Breakout
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    New Initiative Aims to Add Bitcoin to Balance Sheet of Swiss National Bank
    XRP Holds Strong at $2: Bullish Momentum Signals 2025 Breakout
    Bitcoin Leaving Exchanges Like Crazy; Bullish?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD