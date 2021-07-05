Bitcoin.org Hit with “Absolutely Massive” DDoS Attack

News
Mon, 07/05/2021 - 19:25
article image
Alex Dovbnya
DDoS attackers are once again targeting the Bitcoin.org website
Bitcoin.org Hit with “Absolutely Massive” DDoS Attack
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

“Cobra,” the pseudonymous owner of Bitcoin.org, has revealed that the website is currently being hit with an “absolutely massive” distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.  
 
In a fiery tweet, the prominent developer claims that the DDoS attackers will not stop unless they get paid a Bitcoin ransom.    

Last month, self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright won a copyright infringement case against Cobra in London’s High Court through a default judgment.

The latter chose not to defend himself in court to keep his real identity under wraps. He also cannot hire a lawyer for the same reason.    

Cobra had to remove Bitcoin’s white paper from one of the most visited websites in the world for all IP addresses located in the United Kingdom. In addition, he barred access to the Bitcoin Core software in the U.K, a move that was deemed to be “unnecessary” by Blockstream CEO Adam Back.

Related
British Banking Giant Barclays Bans Payments to Binance, Citing FCA Notice

Not uncommon

This is not the first time that Bitcoin.org is facing a DDoS attack. The website was briefly taken down in December 2020.

According to Cobra, such incidents tend to be a common occurrence when Bitcoin is trading near all-time highs.

However, the flagship cryptocurrency is currently down nearly 47 percent from its April peak. 

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin.org Hit with “Absolutely Massive” DDoS Attack
07/05/2021 - 19:25

Bitcoin.org Hit with “Absolutely Massive” DDoS Attack
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Gang Has Its Luxury Cars Seized by Brazil Police
07/05/2021 - 17:57

Bitcoin Gang Has Its Luxury Cars Seized by Brazil Police
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image British Banking Giant Barclays Bans Payments to Binance, Citing FCA Notice
07/05/2021 - 14:16

British Banking Giant Barclays Bans Payments to Binance, Citing FCA Notice
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya