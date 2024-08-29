Ancient Bitcoin Whale Pushed to Life with 41,897% Profit Increase

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

According to data shared by the popular blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, less than two hours ago, a dormant Bitcoin address was reactivated after almost a dozen years of inactivity.

This whale has seen his BTC stash skyrocket tremendously from merely $14,202 worth of it over all those years.

Ancient Bitcoin wallet awakens

The above-mentioned dormant wallet contains 100 BTC. This amount of the world’s largest pioneer cryptocurrency is currently valued at $5,964,455, while back in 2013, when this wallet was last used, it was worth only $14,202, according to the tweet.

This difference in the fiat value of this Bitcoin lump signifies a massive 41,897% rise.

Advertisement

💤 A dormant address containing 100 #BTC (5,964,455 USD) has just been activated after 11.4 years (worth 14,202 USD in 2013)!https://t.co/r5GvC0ktdi — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 29, 2024

Crypto community members in the comments speculated as to the reason of the wallet’s awakening at this very moment, concluding that this whale is a “diamond holder” and that they are likely to sell the dormant Bitcoin now to make some healthy profits.

$855 million in Bitcoin bought on Coinbase by new whales

As covered by U.Today, over the past month, around a dozen dormant Bitcoin wallet awakenings were reported by Whale Alert. As a rule, these are indeed tight Bitcoin holders or, frequently, these whales simply lose their private keys and are suddenly able to recover them only 10-13 years later.

There have been some more massive BTC transfers reported by Whale Alert today – they were two transfers made from the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to unknown new wallets. Those two transfers were cumulatively worth almost $900 million. Each transaction carried 7,999 BTC, with a slight difference in the fiat equivalent - $472,800,932 and $472,800,936.

Since both anonymous wallets are brand new, the market is likely witnessing the birth of two new Bitcoin whales.

On Wednesday, Bitcoin experienced a staggering decline of 5.57%, falling from $62,000 to $58,650. That was followed by a rise of 2.64%, but then BTC again went down and is currently trading at $59,652.