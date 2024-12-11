Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Will Flip Gold – Former Coinbase CTO Explains Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Millionaire Balaji Srinivasan highlights Bitcoin's advantages over gold
    Wed, 11/12/2024 - 15:04
    Bitcoin Will Flip Gold – Former Coinbase CTO Explains Why
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Former chief technology officer (CTO) of the largest U.S.-based crypto exchange, Coinbase - Balaji Srinivasan - has made an important Bitcoin statement and predicted that BTC will eventually flip gold as an asset.

    He highlighted that Bitcoin has already reached the status of a global reserve asset and explained why investors and even nations will eventually pick BTC over the most popular precious metal – gold.

    Related
    ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Answers Vital Question Who Satoshi Nakamoto Is
    Wed, 12/11/2024 - 10:07
    ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Answers Vital Question Who Satoshi Nakamoto Is
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Mystifies BTC Community With 'Sons of Bitcoin' Message
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows 'Destructive' Chart, Top Trader Claims
    Dogecoin Founder Slams Crypto in Recent Hot Statement: Details
    ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Answers Vital Question Who Satoshi Nakamoto Is

    "Bitcoin is already the global reserve asset"

    While claiming the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin to be the global reserve asset, Srinivasan shared an argument that any entity/individual can purchase or sell any amount of BTC “at any time in any country on any device for a known price,” and they will not need an intermediary to do that.

    Advertisement

    “Nothing else is like this,” he said.

    Bitcoin to flip gold, per Srinivasan

    The major arguments in favor of Bitcoin surpassing gold in the future provided by the former Coinbase CTO were logistics and liquidity. In order to sell mammoth amounts of gold, such as $10 million worth of it, for example, he tweeted, gold bricks will have to be securely transported across borders to a physical gold exchange.

    With Bitcoin, it only takes a few clicks to find a buyer in any corner of the world. Besides, that $10 million worth of BTC can be sold to multiple buyers as easily as to one.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Slams Crypto in Recent Hot Statement: Details
    Wed, 12/11/2024 - 12:10
    Dogecoin Founder Slams Crypto in Recent Hot Statement: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Balaji Srinivasan provided the example of Germany repatriating 3,378 tons of gold from New York’s Federal Reserve between 2013 and 2020 – the difference between transporting that amount of gold compared to Bitcoin is tremendous, the millionaire says: “From years and millions of dollars to minutes and tens of dollars in transaction fees.” The gold had been taken to the U.S. to prevent it from falling into the hands of the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

    Besides, Srinivasan stated that while large crypto exchanges used to crash in the past from the huge volume of buy and sell orders, trading gold in the same amounts would be impossible since many people trade their gold bricks, coming to exchanges in person: “They just couldn’t do it.”

    The conclusion, the former Coinbase CTO reached is that Bitcoin liquidity surpassed that of gold by a minimum of 1,000x and probably even 10,000x. That is why Bitcoin will eventually flip gold, he believes.

    #Bitcoin News #Coinbase #Balaji Srinivasan
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 11, 2024 - 14:44
    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Climbs to Top 4 With Record Inflows
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 11, 2024 - 14:33
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 11
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Lists REVOX on Launchpool with 3,750,000 REX Rewards
    Charlie Unicoin Art NFTs, Crypto Coins Gain Traction in Q4, 2024
    BC.GAME Kicks Off the "CAPTAIN ELARA RETURNS" Event: An Epic Adventure with Daily Rewards and a Porsche Giveaway
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Will Flip Gold – Former Coinbase CTO Explains Why
    BlackRock Ethereum ETF Climbs to Top 4 With Record Inflows
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for November 11
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD