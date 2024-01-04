Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin Whale Makes 126% Profit Selling BTC Before Market Crash

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin trader managed to make almost $80 million on Bitcoin before price collapsed
Thu, 4/01/2024 - 14:57
Bitcoin Whale Makes 126% Profit Selling BTC Before Market Crash
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to recent data published by the blockchain sleuth @lookonchain, a cryptocurrency trader transferred a large amount of Bitcoin to Binance and sold it before the price of the flagship cryptocurrency plummeted.

Trader sells BTC before price crash

The fiat equivalent of that Bitcoin chunk was a whopping $140 million. The data source also stated the trader had withdrawn that BTC from Huobi exchange in early October last year, when the price tag was $20,000. The trader has sold after digital gold made a cumulative 2x increase, making impressive profit of approximately $78 million on it, which is equal to 126%, according to @lookonchain.

By now, BTC has recovered 2.55% from its yesterday’s 7% collapse. Bitcoin crashed after Matrixport issued an article in which it assumed that the SEC is unlikely to approve any of the dozen Bitcoin spot ETF applications submitted to it by Wall Street giants BlackRock, Grayscale, Fidelity and others. The report named various reasons for it, including internal U.S. political things and geopolitical ones.

Whales buying Bitcoin and Ethereum deep

Following the publication of this report, traders began to actively close their open crypto positions, wiping approximately $730 million worth of assets off the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin and Ethereum were liquidated in the largest amounts.

Meanwhile, other whales have been purchasing crypto on the dip. According to @lookonchain, two anonymous cryptocurrency wallets purchased 35.18 WBTC at $42,641 and 674.18 ETH at the $2,225 price tag, spending 3 million USDC on both.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Highlights Bitcoin Halving 2024 as Crucial Event

Robert Kiyosaki endorses Bitcoin halving 2024

Prominent financial guru and author of popular book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” highlighted the approaching Bitcoin halving in April as an important event, urging his X followers to pay attention to it.

Kiyosaki has been a vocal Bitcoin supporter and investor over the past three years. Apart from Bitcoin, he is also invested in gold and silver, predicting that all these three risk assets are likely to jump in prices within the next few years. He believes Bitcoin will likely reach $130,000 and then even $500,000 by 2025. He continues to buy Bitcoin, physical gold and silver on the dip, believing that even if the U.S. economy collapses in the future, these three assets will be of great value.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Whales
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Army Gets Urgent Warning Amid This Concerning Development
2024/01/04 14:55
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Army Gets Urgent Warning Amid This Concerning Development
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin, Coinbase Early Investor Fred Wilson Foresees AI + Web3 Boom in 2024
2024/01/04 14:55
Bitcoin, Coinbase Early Investor Fred Wilson Foresees AI + Web3 Boom in 2024
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Surprising Bonk (BONK) Price Recovery: Why Is It Growing Amid Market Disaster?
2024/01/04 14:55
Surprising Bonk (BONK) Price Recovery: Why Is It Growing Amid Market Disaster?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Whales Market Announces the Launch of Its Revolutionary Dapp and Token on the Solana Network
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin Whale Makes 126% Profit Selling BTC Before Market Crash
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Army Gets Urgent Warning Amid This Concerning Development
Bitcoin, Coinbase Early Investor Fred Wilson Foresees AI + Web3 Boom in 2024
Show all