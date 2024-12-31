Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Unable to Recover $100,000 So Far, Here’s What’s Next, Top Analyst Reveals

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Top analyst has suggested what path Bitcoin is going to take from this point
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 14:06
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin Unable to Recover $100,000 So Far, Here’s What’s Next, Top Analyst Reveals
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael van de Poppe, crypto trader and analyst, has published a tweet to explain what is happening to the Bitcoin price at the moment, what correction the market has been facing and what is likely to come next.

    The correction is taking place due to an important factor, according to Poppe, which is the USDT FUD that has been flooding the crypto market now.

    Many on the X social media network this week have been speculating on Tether’s USDT topic, assuming as of Dec. 30 that this popular stablecoin will be banned in Europe and delisted from all local cryptocurrency exchanges.

    HOT Stories
    XRP on Verge of 25% Rise on New Year's Eve, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Shiba Inu Faces Last Crucial Test for 2024 Amid $280 Million Market Sell-off
    Dogecoin Founder Issues Big DOGE Post, Responding to Elon Musk's X Call
    Elon Musk Adopts New X Name and PEPE-Themed Avatar, Setting Community Abuzz

    Tether FUD and fear of future USDT delisting in Europe

    This December the European Union authorities implemented Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), as of Dec. 30. That regulation requires strong compliance requirements for crypto assets in Europe. Many believe that USDT may fail to meet those strict requirements and therefore be banned from use within the EU.

    Advertisement

    Therefore, many are spreading negative speculations (which crypto fans prefer to refer to as FUD, standing for “fear, uncertainty, doubt”) that USDT may be delisted from exchanges in Europe. Many cryptocurrency influencers are refuting those speculations; among them is JAN3 boss and Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow.

    Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino addressed the FUD on his X account, assuring the community that USDT will not be deemed illegal in the European Union.

    Related
    Elon Musk Adopts New X Name and PEPE-Themed Avatar, Setting Community Abuzz
    Tue, 12/31/2024 - 09:02
    Elon Musk Adopts New X Name and PEPE-Themed Avatar, Setting Community Abuzz
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Here's what's coming next for Bitcoin price per Poppe

    Above-mentioned analyst Michael van de Poppe tweeted that despite the current correction largely fueled by this FUD, and even with high chances of Bitcoin dropping deeper, “the rotation back up might have already started.”

    At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $94,630 after recovering 2.58% over the past 24 hours, rising from the $92,300 trading zone.

    However, Bitcoin first plunged below the $100,000 level even before the Tether FUD began, after the statement made by Fed Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who said that next year, the U.S. central bank intends to shrink its dovish activity rather than expand it. This year, the Bitcoin rally was fueled by the Fed’s several rate cuts, which added a flow of liquidity to the market, allowing the world’s largest cryptocurrency to surge first above $100,000 and then on above $108,000.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News #Tether #Cryptocurrency exchange
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 14:45
    Dogecoin Sees $258 Million Move in 24 Hours as 2025 Nears
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 14:42
    XRP on Verge of 25% Rise on New Year's Eve, Bollinger Bands Signal
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Sees $258 Million Move in 24 Hours as 2025 Nears
    XRP on Verge of 25% Rise on New Year's Eve, Bollinger Bands Signal
    XRP Price Prediction for December 31
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD