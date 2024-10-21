    Satoshi-Era Whale Wakes up With Stunning 411,696% Profit

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Crazy 411,696% Bitcoin profit triggers epic Satoshi-era whale awakening
    Mon, 21/10/2024 - 10:20
    Satoshi-Era Whale Wakes up With Stunning 411,696% Profit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    An anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) whale from the Satoshi era has awoken after 13.4 years of dormancy and made its first transaction, according to a report by Whale Alert. The wallet with the address "1FoicoWy" has been inactive since 17 June 2011, when it received a 20 BTC portion of a 1,033.96 BTC transfer between two anonymous wallets, which involved 51 empty wallets, of which "1FoicoWy" was one. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    ECB Advisor on Bitcoin: "Eliminate It"
    Sun, 10/20/2024 - 18:49
    ECB Advisor on Bitcoin: "Eliminate It"
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    For 13.4 years, this Bitcoin stash was stored there, until yesterday, Oct. 20, 2024, when it was suddenly activated with a transfer to another anonymous wallet, "3Eddvk."

    Advertisement

    More details

    This was a new address with no previous transaction history, but it was not the final destination for those 20 BTC, because from there they were transferred to Bitstamp, an old-timer among the major crypto exchanges.

    HOT Stories
    Binance Founder CZ Warns Against Falling for “His” Fake Verified X Accounts
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils 4 Major Milestones for Ethereum
    Elon Musk’s Mention of XRP Triggers XRP Army’s Excitement, But Here’s Catch
    Top Ripple Lawyer Predicts Outcome of SEC Appeal
    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    Conventional crypto wisdom has it that such transfers and "epic sudden awakenings" of old Bitcoin whales are rather bearish signs that precede a sell-off on the market. The logic is that old holders are coming back to life to take profits. And there is something to cash in, as in the most recent case, when holding since 2011 brought the investor a return of 411,696%. 

    Related
    $2 Billion of Bitcoin in Seven Days: Here's What's Going On
    Sun, 10/20/2024 - 14:50
    $2 Billion of Bitcoin in Seven Days: Here's What's Going On
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Most of the time, recently, such transfers have not seen a continuation, as we saw in this case with Bitstamp. But exactly this case proves concerns about the behavior of old Bitcoin holders valid. And this is only one of 51 recipients. What if another 50 wallets, each containing around 20 BTC, are activated and start depositing on exchanges?

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 21, 2024 - 9:58
    Binance Founder CZ Warns Against Falling for “His” Fake Verified X Accounts
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 21, 2024 - 9:57
    SHIB Torches 324 Million Tokens in One Week With 1,020% Burn Rate Surge
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Talisman Brings More Users and Liquidity to Polkadot with Cross-Chain Swaps
    Limited-Edition $DOG Plushies to Launch on October 19, 2024, Bridging Digital and Physical Collectibles
    Ape On Launches Innovative Token Locking for Secure Project Launches on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi-Era Whale Wakes up With Stunning 411,696% Profit
    Binance Founder CZ Warns Against Falling for “His” Fake Verified X Accounts
    SHIB Torches 324 Million Tokens in One Week With 1,020% Burn Rate Surge
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD