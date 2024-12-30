Advertisement
    Bitcoin Suddenly Adds $3,000 in Mere Hours

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin is approaching $95,000, erasing recent losses
    Mon, 30/12/2024 - 20:24
    Bitcoin Suddenly Adds $3,000 in Mere Hours
    Cover image via U.Today
    Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency by market cap, has put an abrupt stop to opinion pieces about an impending bear market by suddenly adding more than $3,000 to its price tag within just hours. 

    Earlier today, the flagship cryptocurrency slipped to as low as $91,315 on the Bitstamp exchange. It plunged to the lowest level since Nov. 26. 

    The cryptocurrency's plunge prompted speculation about the end of Bitcoin's bull markets. 

    However, these concerns were rather premature given that the cryptocurrency has managed to pare its losses within a relatively short span of time and turn green on the daily chart. 

    According to data provided by CoinGlass, nearly $40 million worth of short positions got liquidated over the past 24 hours. However, the bulls faced far stepper losses over the past 24 hours. 

    Bitcoin is still 12.9% away from its record high that was reached earlier this month. That said, the sudden recovery has injected some optimism into the battered crypto market. 

    "Byzantine General," a pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader with more than 200,000 followers, believes that the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization could potentially outperform in the first quarter of 2025. 

    So far, the industry consensus appears to be that the leading cryptocurrency will keep outperforming in 2025 despite some concerns about the fizzling rally. 

    As reported by U.Today, Mike Novogratz's Galaxy has predicted that Bitcoin could reach $150,000 during the first half of the year. 

    Meanwhile, Fundstrat's Tom Lee is convinced that the cryptocurrency could hit $250,000 in 2025.

    The cryptocurrency is currently approaching the $95,000 level.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

